“One of our mail carriers consistently leaves our mailbox door open, even when it’s raining. Today, he not only left ours open, but also our two closest neighbors’ mailboxes were also left open. Does anyone know how to communicate with the management for the Dalton post office?”
“OK, Merrick. The election is over. Indict him.”
“No Trump, no Biden. Let’s please move on!”
“Herschel Walker saw his shadow. Now it’s four more weeks of TV campaigning.”
“Beto O’Rourke and Stacey Abrams are now dubbed the superstar losers of all time for being among the country’s best-known political figures who have become so well known not by winning big elections but by always losing them.”
“I never thought I would say this but thank you Donald Trump for ensuring a loss on what should have been a Republican blowout. Maybe he is making America great again by making sure Republicans stay out of power.”
“A friend of mine used to say Democrats vote every time the polls are open, Republicans vote in fair weather or when they’re mad at somebody. Sure explains how a lot of incompetent people get elected and stay in office.”
“Why can’t these people on the news just report election results instead of trying to sway the voters in states that haven’t got through voting yet? This forming their own opinion makes you want to throw the remote at the TV set.”
“I’m glad Marjorie Taylor Greene won.”
“To all the folks complaining about our local post office and their customer service, don’t waste your breath.”
“Hey Stacey Abrams, the third time won’t be the charm. Give it up.”
“I’d like to ask all of those overly confident Republicans a question: What happened to that red wave you all promised?”
“I just read Michael Reagan’s column titled ‘The president’s latest hate speech.’ I didn’t think it was hate speech. He was just warning us about our democracy that was at risk. and I feel better this morning since the midterm election. So Michael Reagan, take time to eat a little crow for Thanksgiving.”
“The legislature needs to do away with this stupid runoff law. All it does is cause people to lose interest in voting, and it impacts elections in an adverse way, not to mention the unnecessary expense.”
“I would expect the cries of voter suppression to start up again this time around. It’s just a little more difficult when you’ve had a huge turnout and you have two Black people running against each other like for the Senate.”
“Do something different this week. Say thank you to a veteran. People now do not know anything about the military. We old-timers were drafted. People now do not know what it is to have experienced the military. I heard a man say ‘I would not serve again for a million dollars, but I would not take a million dollars for the experience.’”
