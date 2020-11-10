Today's Forum for Nov. 11

"With much gratitude and thank you to all of our veterans who served our country to keep us safe so that we may remain a land of the free. Also, our gratitude to those who gave their lives for our country. We love you and thank you again!"
"I sincerely hope that a few intelligent, informed, caring citizens will consider running for county commissioner in the next election and all of them thereafter. I will never again vote for a commissioner who voted against wearing a mask or anyone else who thinks masks are a waste of time or liberty. I am tired of self-centered politicians."
''I'm glad the Whitfield commissioners didn't pass a mask mandate. I get to keep shopping in Chattanooga.''
"What will it take for the county commissioners to wake up and mandate masks? How many more commissioners, one in intensive care, and their loved ones have to be hospitalized, or worse, die, for you to mandate masks? Our health care workers are exhausted. They need to care for patients other than COVID patients."
"It should be becoming more clear that even the people we elect to represent us locally can lead to serious consequences that affect all of us."
"If Commissioners Greg Jones and Barry Robbins were sick and in the hospital right now, I wonder if they would have voted yes to public mask wearing at the board meeting. Heck, Barry has it now and still voted no! Guess it doesn’t matter if you’re one of the unfortunate that are hospitalized and clinging to life. Remember this next time you vote, citizens."
"It's embarrassing when commissioners refuse to support a mask recommendation. Not even a mandate, a recommendation. The doctors and scientists are counting on you to be leaders and examples. Instead, we are one of two red counties on the map right now in all of Georgia. People's lives are at stake and you can't ask that people even consider putting a mask on in public because you are choosing to ignore science?"
"I keep seeing pictures in the newspaper and on social media of people without masks and not following social distancing guidelines. School sports teams and Homecoming courts. Birthday parties and family travel. Dinners with friends. We're all sick of COVID. Please help prevent people from being sick with COVID."
"Our county commissioners are supposed to do what is necessary to protect their constituents even if their constituents disagree."
"Have any of our local politicians weighed in on the election results yet, or are they all hiding under their beds in fear of the MAGA horde?"
"Well, the snowflakes turned out to be the Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler whining to Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger about, what sounds like, not cheating to help them win. There is no evidence of voter fraud that covers Trump’s 11,000-vote loss in Georgia."
"So to recap, Democrats rigged the election to leave Mitch McConnell in charge."
"Getting real tired of watching Republicans throw our democracy into a chipper shredder because they've decided Democrats shouldn't be allowed to govern, voters be darned."
