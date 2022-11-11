“Every MAGA post pleading with Trump to stop attacking other Republicans and be a team player makes me laugh. I guess there was insufficient evidence available to them previously of exactly who he is.”
“That’s right, Republicans have no plan to cure the inflation Trump caused. Republicans say you can’t trust the government so I don’t trust Republicans to fix the problems they caused. Biden forever.”
“In 1969, we put men on the moon. In 2022, we have Mars rovers. Also in 2022, it takes four, five days — sometimes a month — to get election results. Really?”
“Does anybody at the paper fact-check David Bean’s letters? Because if they do, they must have a lot of time on their hands because he tends to be loquacious.”
Editor’s note: Yes, we fact-check all letters to the editor.
“For the person who took my gray dungaree jacket out of my wheelchair at the Walnut Avenue Kroger, I hope you’re enjoying it. I looked all over Dalton for that last winter.”
“You are right. The red wave never came, but you can see that Americans are not happy with the way Democrats are running this country. We will slowly chip away at the Democrats’ power until it is totally gone. Only then will we get America back on track.”
“All of you Donald Trump haters out there need to tone it down. He beat Hillary when no one gave him a chance, and now he’s lining up another presidential bid. Who are the Democrats going to trot out as a candidate? Biden or more proven losers like Beto O’Rourke and Stacey Abrams?”
“Those Tennessee fans were running off at the mouth until Georgia humbled them. It’s like they haven’t won anything since 1998. Oh, wait ...”
“I hope everyone is taking the time to soak in the beautiful changing of the leaves. I took a ride over the mountain and into Ellijay last weekend to check out the gorgeous leaves. God provides us with so much splendor. We all must take the time to enjoy it.”
“Locally, the election was boring. I’m really hoping we have more engaged citizens offer themselves for public office. It’s a dirty job and there’s not much glory to it, but we need all the competing ideas that we can get. Please consider running for elected office.”
“I’ve got a question for Forum Land. Does anybody think we’ll get a big snow this year? It’s been a few years since the last one. I know it’s a huge headache for people getting to work and around town, but I would love to be stranded in my home with a fire burning and plenty of books to read.”
“I’ve heard a lot of people complain about the post office and their carriers lately. We all need to step back and realize that they are dealing with the same problems most every business is dealing with.”
“So what is Stacey Abrams’ next move? She’s displayed an inability to beat a solid Republican at the state level. Does she continue trying for office or does she spend the next few years doing something else?”
