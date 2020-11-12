Today's Forum for Nov. 13

"Joe Biden's been saying this all along that he's the unifier and the one who’s going to bring us all together. This all sounds delightful and I want that to happen. I want world peace and I want all the homeless puppies and kittens to be adopted. For once though let's get real, because he's not now and has never been connected to the reality that’s on our ground in this country right now."
"I agreed with the editorial Tuesday. I did not see partisanship but truth."
"How much more should taxpayers pay for overtime and health care for county employees while entire county offices are closed and employees are having to work overtime to fill in for the ones sick with COVID-19?"
"Where were all the Republicans talking about fair elections all the years Kemp was secretary of state, closing 212 precincts across the state, illegally purging voters and 'losing' voter registrations by the tens of thousands?"
"I just want to be sure I have this right: Trump can spend four years calling people names on Twitter and from the Oval Office, but Lynn Laughter is blasted for saying 'the crazies are coming out/in'? I mean, is it only OK to call names if it’s directed at someone you disagree with? Also, this is what people are focusing on? Not the fact that our county commissioners are ruling based on their personal opinions and preferences and not based on the good of the community? I mean, six hospitals asked them for a mask mandate but they wouldn’t even go so far as to recommend them? I think Laughter’s use of the word 'crazies' is quite accurate."
"It’s beyond belief that many people who say they care about their fellow man are completely against wearing a mask because it’s been politicized. Commissioners and other politicians too worried about their little elected positions to do the right thing for our community, state and the nation. During the Spanish flu epidemic everyone wore a mask and that is one of the things that got it under control. Smarter citizens back then."
"Our government leaders are not looking after its citizens. The virus is accelerating and they refuse to even recommend wearing a mask. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention took a stronger stance in favor of masks on Tuesday, emphasizing that they protect the people wearing them, rather than just those around them. Wear your mask! Protect yourself and others!"
"Chairwoman Laughter is right: Being against a mask mandate at this point is crazy, and anybody objecting to it should not be taken seriously."
"We Republicans have only whined a few days about the election. You Dems have been whining for four years."
"It is so reassuring to have a newspaper that is unbiased and living in reality. Thank you."
"One can identify a Trump supporter from a real Republican by the rhetoric that calls things like believing in science, health care, good schools and infrastructure radical leftist ideas and lying about health care, ecology, medicine, lying about the election and using U.S. troops against U.S. citizens normal centrist ideas. Real Republicans don't behave that way."
