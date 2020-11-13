Today's Forum for Nov. 14-15

"Once Biden names his Cabinet, this should convince you that he wants to make us a socialist country."
"It’s bad enough that our county commissioners won’t consider a mask mandate, but to refuse even to recommend them? That’s about as low as you can get. You don’t think you should recommend it if you aren’t wearing them yourselves?"
"Given that Trump’s supporters don’t think Georgia is capable of holding fair elections, I would encourage them to not waste their time voting in the upcoming election for Georgia’s senators."
"I think the 'too many failures' to which Loeffler and Perdue refer is the fact that Georgians are no longer standing by and allowing voter suppression. Quit whining and mimicking the president of the United States. You’re in a runoff because the voters have spoken and they want you out!"
"Is it fair to assume that the people who don’t/won’t wear masks don’t care how long the virus controls our lives? This isn’t about rights. It’s about people cooperating to fight a common enemy, COVID-19."
"I don’t remember an editorial calling out Stacey Abrams for alleging voter suppression, with little or no evidence, in 2018. Am I misremembering?"
"I believe that after an election in which there were no irregularities noted, if someone insists on a recount they should have to pay the total cost for the recount and not the taxpayers."
"Can anyone recommend a dentist office where their dental hygienists wear their masks over their mouth and nose instead of under their chins?"
"We should just rename the county 'COVID County' at this rate of infections."
"Hamilton County, Tennessee, has a severe rise in cases. How's that mask mandate working for them? What a mandate will do is hurt our businesses and make them struggle even more. These businesses are your neighbors and friends. Do you want them to suffer at the expense of your feelings?"
"So now Georgia is back in the 'red zone' for COVID infections but the city of Dalton leaders still refuse to cancel the Christmas parade and Silver Bell Sprint. This makes no sense."
"If our leaders don't stop playing politics and step up and do what is best for our county we are going to let this coronavirus destroy our county. This virus is real and it doesn't care who you are, rich or poor, Black, brown, or white, or a red or a blue state. People need to use common sense and we can get rid of this virus."
"Well, Georgia surged back into the COVID 'red zone' and a reporter asked Gov. Kemp about it and all he could say is we aren’t as bad off as other states. Is that like being the next to the last man off of the Titanic?"
"Let’s think about this. Whitfield County is filled with avid Trump supporters and anti-maskers. You need not look further than our county Board of Commissioners or at the hordes of local citizens who refuse to mask up. Headline today read that Whitfield is back in the red zone for COVID infection rates. Not sure about you, but I’m pretty sure that there’s a correlation. Wake up, people!"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.