“The police officer sitting in his car Thursday at the backside parking lot of the former VFW on Veterans Drive must have been turning up his coffee cup or taking a big bite out of the doughnut because he didn’t make an effort to go after the silver blue Mustang in front of me going every bit of 55 mph. I was behind it from the light at Riverbend/Walnut Avenue all the way to the north bypass, his jump-starts at red lights and cruise-throughs at four-way stops.”
“One day I’m going to say ‘You sound like a broken record’ and the other person won’t know what I mean.”
“Webster’s dictionary meaning of the truth: ‘That which is true or in accordance to the facts of the case.’ Donald Trump supporters meaning of the truth: Anything Donald Trump says regardless of the facts of the case. The rest of the former Trump base is beginning to wake up but not the 14th Congressional District. Trump in heels in Arizona is ‘most likely’ going to lose the governor’s race and his other clone Lauren Boebert is hanging on by a thread in Colorado. Meanwhile, Greene won the 14th District in a landslide. Look at the facts, 14th District! Those reported by reputable news sources! Meanwhile Trumpty Dumpty continues to lie and distort the truth.”
“Time for Republicans to launch their new winning platform that will surely bring that red tsunami home in 2024 — Hunter Biden’s laptop.”
“The only people that think 400 words is loquacious must have a hard time linking more than two sentences together to form a complete ... thought.”
“As a lifelong Democrat I think Marjorie Taylor Greene’s reelection may be a blessing in disguise. She, along with the other members of the ‘burn it all down to attract attention to themselves’ squad, will only expedite the electorate’s exodus from the Republican Party in the next election cycle.”
“Forget Herschel Walker, Ladd McConkey is the top Dawg.”
“Mexico is using drug scenes from Philadelphia in ads to scare Mexican kids straight. My question: Why Philadelphia?”
“Trump can’t run again in 2024. He denied he lost the 2020 election so he’s had two terms already.”
“With Thanksgiving coming up, I hope we can all set aside our differences and treat each other like human beings again. Then when the holidays are over we can keep doing that.”
“I’m loving watching all of the liberals’ heads explode with Elon Musk taking over Twitter. It seems like the liberals are terrified of logging off of their social media accounts and actually talking to people.”
“Donald Trump’s hold on the Republican Party is a huge reason why the midterms didn’t go as planned for the Republicans. But the blame also goes to the Republican leadership who refused to stand up to Trump and enabled him to do whatever he wants. Well, I shouldn’t say enabled because they are still doing nothing to slow Trump down.”
