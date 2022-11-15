"Whatever happened to 'Sticks and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt me?' I think we need a lesson in that today."
"As far as Stacey Abrams is concerned, I don't think Georgia has seen the last of Stacey Abrams."
"My dad was a veteran of World War II and Korea. He was drafted in 1942 and served until 1962. And his advice to me, his only son, was 'Son, if you don't have to go, don't go.'"
"Shame on the University of Tennessee for running the score up at the last minute when they did not need a touchdown. Don't do that to those smaller schools."
"It would be so nice if some of these people who are in charge of everything would realize that everybody doesn't have a computer and do not have emails and all this other stuff that they think that we need. We cannot afford it."
"Brian Kemp proved once again that sound, measured leadership wins out every time."
"The Georgia Bulldogs are the defending national champions, are undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings but no one in the national media wants to talk about them. It's always the flavor of the week. One week it's Tennessee, the next week it's Oregon, then it's TCU. None of those teams can hold a candle to Georgia."
"We will never get a new post office in Dalton until we have effective national, state and local leadership that gets together to make it happen."
"The lows in Dalton are supposed to be in the 20s most of the week. I want some more of that global warming, please."
"Now that the Democrats have enough to keep control of the Senate, should anyone care about the Walker/Warnock runoff? Of course you should."
"Downtown Dalton is looking very festive with all of the Christmas decorations. I can't wait for the annual Christmas parade and other holiday events. Thanks to the city and all of the downtown business owners for putting us all in the holiday spirit!"
"Republicans need to cease with their worship of Donald Trump. He's the past. He is not the future of the Republican Party. I wonder how our local party officials feel about this."
"Does anybody think that Brian Kemp has a shot at being a key player on the national political scene? When his time is done in Atlanta he could find himself in Washington, D.C., in my humble opinion."
"Best of luck to our two local remaining high school football teams in the state playoffs. I'm hoping to see Dalton and Christian Heritage go all the way!"
"I do a lot of driving around town and it amazes me how many people are not paying attention to what they are doing. They're on cellphones, they're fiddling with the radio, they've got a dog in their lap. Driving a car is a tremendous responsibility. Not only do you have your life in your hands, you have other people's lives in your hands. Let's all concentrate on the road and leave all of the other stuff for when the car is parked."
