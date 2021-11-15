Today's Forum for Nov. 16

"It is my sincere hope and prayer that this country and the world will do away with carbon-based fuels during my lifetime. Future generations depend on being able to live on this planet which past generations have been determined to destroy in the name of free enterprise. But I'm not holding my breath."
"Why are people saying let the parents decide what's best for their children about the COVID vaccination? Why take your children to the doctors and get his advice? Let the parents decide what's best. Why send them to school? Let the parents decide what's best. Why read the Bible and go to church? Let the parents decide what's best. Why get a flu vaccination, polio vaccination, tuberculosis vaccine, whooping cough and any vaccinations? Just let the parents decide. There wouldn't be nothing left of this society if we just let the parents decide."
"Cul-de-sacs have got to be one of the worst neighborhood designs. People that don't live in the cul-de-sac area will drive down from their house and circle back out instead of turning around in their own drive. After bedtime the constant flow of headlights makes it hard to sleep."
"To the person who thinks private businesses should be mandated to open their indoor dining areas, how do you feel about mask and vaccine mandates? I’m betting you’re against those. How do you decide when private citizens should be mandated to do something? Is it based entirely on the degree of inconvenience it causes you personally?"
"Even Republicans who slept through civics classes have been trained to scream 'socialism' every time Democrats try to do anything to actually help the common man."
"Thank you so much for publishing Dick Yarbrough’s column each week. I always look forward to his honest, funny and to-the-point opinion. He grew up in the same small town as my dad. Must be something about men from that era and from East Point, Georgia. They put God and family first and are confident everything else will fall into place. In Saturday’s edition he showed his artistic side by sharing a painting he did of his lovely late wife. Thank you, Mr. Yarbrough, for sharing your wit, your wisdom and your talents. If you haven’t read two of his books, 'And They Call Them Games' and 'Squirrels at the Birdfeeder,' you are missing out on some great reading! Thank you, Daily Citizen-News, for publishing his column."
"Marjorie Taylor Greene is willing to do anything to keep herself in the news, and to keep those donations rolling in, in order to fight imaginary battles with made-up, nonexistent enemies."
"Many of the sports reporters had expressed concern for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers when he sat out last Sunday's road game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to COVID-19 protocols after he had previously stated that he was ‘immunized.’ Just judging by his appearance this past Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, I think a good bath with lots of soap and water would help him more than anything."
