Today's Forum for Nov. 17

"Sorry, but Mrs. Abrams had more than enough proof. And unfortunately it is still happening. When you shut down polling stations in lower-income and poorer areas and then do not notify the voters of the new polling station, you have attempted and succeeded. I know for one I will not be voting for Kemp."
"If you need a recommendation to wear or not wear a mask from a politician, you should rethink the matter."
"If you are anti-mask, prove it. Start demanding that your doctors and nurses do your next surgery with no masks or gloves. I mean, masks don’t work, right?"
"I saw a post on Facebook where someone was so proud of their kids for telling someone they don’t wear masks because they are not Democrats. This is a person who attends church and in most ways seems to be an intelligent person with Christian values. But this proves that not wearing a mask is about politics. It has nothing to do with what is true or not true about masks. I’m deeply disappointed in this 'Christian' who won’t love sacrificially because their politics are more important to them. I am proud of my children because they will tell you that they wear masks for those who are weak, elderly or sick. And so maybe everyone can have the freedom to live life again sooner."
"If you want to understand why COVID is surging in our community you need only flip through the Daily Citizen-News weekend edition of Nov. 14-15. Just look at the many pictures in which I saw one masked person and another holding a mask. The non-maskers include a surgeon, multiple school employees, students, Whitfield County employees, county commissioners and library employees. COVID prevails."
"In the weekend edition news section there were 10 photos totaling 50 people and only one mask. Of particular interest was the 27 county and school officials who were so excited about the ground ceremony at the new recreation facility that they forgot their masks. Is this an example of leadership, hypocrisy or a disregard for public safety? If our leaders do not wear their masks, why should anyone?"
"Every voter in Whitfield County owes a debt of gratitude to Mary Hammontree and her wonderful staff for tackling the challenges associated with this election and audit with the professionalism, efficiency and grace that they did. Great job, team. Proud to have you here serving our voters!"
"Are people so uninformed that they keep yapping about Republicans 'tearing down our democracy'? The U.S. was never intended to be a democracy, which is unworkable and unfair for a country with 331 million people. This is a republic and I hope it stays that way. Votes from New York City alone could just about cancel out the votes of the entire state of Georgia."
"Democrats would like to thank the voters in Georgia’s 14th congressional district for electing Marjorie Taylor Greene, who symbolizes to Democrats what Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez symbolizes to Republicans."
"The U.S. Senate runoffs are Jan 5. If you can find the fraud that Trump's lawyers can't find to take to court, you're welcome to sign up for poll watching."
"To the person who feels a mask mandate would harm local businesses, it is quite the opposite. There are many of us who refuse to go shopping locally because there is no mask mandate. We prefer to shop where masks are required. If masks were required locally, we would be much more likely to shop locally."
"If I owned a restaurant, and wanted to return to normal operations as soon as possible, I would advocate for a mask mandate."
"Whitfield County ended up with the current county commissioners mostly by default, because people qualified to do the job have no interest."
