Today's Forum for Nov. 18

"First, Trump tried to steal the election with the help of Russia, voter suppression laws and the U.S. Postal Service. Next, he tried to steal the election by filing lawsuits that made baseless claims of election fraud. Now he plans to steal the election by convincing Republican state legislatures to ignore the voters and send Republican electors to the Electoral College. Meanwhile, Trump supporters are chanting 'Stop the steal,' oblivious to the fact that the only thief in this election has already been stopped at the ballot box."
"The ones you insist are liars, cheaters and scammers who worked to make sure that your vote counted are the ones who live next door, attend church with you, teach your kids, give you health care and serve your food. You expect there to not be division when you declare they're liars?"
"My family and I go to Fort Oglethorpe and they wear masks and shields. You most definitely need to find another dentist."
"Accusing Joe Biden of being socialist is just further evidence that the people using that term have no idea what it means."
"The intersection revamp at West Crawford Street and Thornton Avenue looks amazing! So nice to see the gateways to our historic downtown getting some love!"
"All we heard since spring was how fantastic this administration was doing on vaccines. Gonna have it before the election and people vaccinated by Christmas. Pfizer came through about a week ago, no thanks to the administration. Moderna came through Sunday. Yet no one from the administration is telling anyone how and when it's being distributed. Is he chattering about it on the golf course while he's 'Twitranting' about being a sore loser?"
"COVID doesn't care who you voted for. Wear a mask."
"Who are these people making decisions, like having a Christmas parade, knowingly putting everyone in the community at risk? Why is it so difficult to not do things that will spread a highly contagious, airborne disease?"
COVID-19 is not just like the flu. It’s a deadly disease that has killed over 70 people in Whitfield County, nine people in the last two weeks, and the number of people infected is increasing exponentially."
"As a Democrat, I’m glad that Georgia’s secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, is not running for the Senate, because I would have to vote for him."
"To the Forum commenter regarding polling locations being shut down and Stacey Abrams' claims. Please be aware that selecting, equipping and staffing polling locations in Georgia is a county responsibility. The secretary of state does not make those decisions. Surely Ms. Abrams, an attorney, knew that. Nonetheless, she laid the blame on Kemp, then secretary of state. The counties with continuing problems of shuttered polling places, long lines, etc., are Democratic."
"During the first week of August (2016), the Trump transition office officially opened. Time for the president of the United States to grow up, accept defeat and stop disrupting the peaceful transition of power. He claims he loves America, but his actions speak louder than his words. He’s placing thousands, if not millions, in harm's way in this health crisis, and he is affecting national security by playing games."
