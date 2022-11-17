“The Florida man who is running for president is doing it just to get donations so he won’t have to pay his own legal fees.”
“Trump announced he’s running for president in 2024. All that means to me is I get to vote against him for the third time.”
“Trump is a sinking ship — and the donors know it.”
“Walmart, I don’t know who’s responsible for making/baking your loaves of French bread but the last two that I’ve bought have been hollow inside. Each slice I cut had a large hole except the end of loaf.”
“To the person that said the University of Tennessee should be ashamed of running up the score on a smaller school. Apparently they are unaware that Missouri is an SEC school with a student population in the fall of 2021 of 31,401 vs. Tennessee’s 25,067. Missouri beat Tennessee in 2017 and 2018 by identical scores of 50-17. In this day and age of the CFP (College Football Playoff) schools have to perform as best they can in every game to impress the voters for CFP. Besides, the last two touchdowns scored by the University of Tennessee, no starters were in and those kids and their parents want to see them perform unrestricted.”
“Some people don’t have a clue to what global warming is. Just because we have a little cold snap here does not mean global warming is a hoax.”
“If you’re driving around town and you notice all these things going on in other cars, it sounds to me like you might need to be the one paying attention.”
“Can we have time added to the turn arrows at red lights — say 10 seconds — call it the ‘cellphone delay’ time period for people to get off their cellphone, then resume driving?”
“The time has come to start Clarence Thomas’ impeachment proceedings. He and his wife Ginni are not good for the country.”
“As a Republican I agree with the person who suggested that we need a new winning platform/slogan. Rather than focusing on Hunter Biden may I suggest a better one than he suggested. Dump Trump!”
“Liberals are afraid of truth.”
“The Forum seems to think that Trump is the only president who ever lied.”
“I understand what the person is talking about the cars going fast. When I’m driving, I try to keep under the speed limit, which I do. But I have people going by me like I’m going backwards and not a cop car in sight nowhere. If that was me, you can be sure they would be on my tail in a heartbeat. They just fly by whether it’s the bypass, a two-lane in town, wherever. They drive like they ain’t got good sense.”
“I used the word loquacious because most newspapers limit letters to the editor to a maximum of 250 words and if you had ever written for anything besides a small-town newspaper in Dalton you would already know that.”
“I watched the interview with Mike Pence last night. Was really impressed. He thinks before he speaks. Come on, Republicans, let’s get behind Mike Pence or Ron DeSantis for president.”
