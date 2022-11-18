“Could someone within Dalton leadership please address the Dalton post office concerns? Daltonians have been speaking up for years now about its inaccessibility and the hazards that are existing daily in their tiny parking lot. Now we are unable to park in the connecting parking lot because it is for employees only now. I had to drive in and out twice yesterday just to find a parking spot, and almost got hit twice. It’s a real shame to be a city as nice as Dalton not having a nice postal facility to represent our community. Maybe we can start placing satellite post offices at all of these beautiful and amazing parks and recreation facilities that we have been building.”
“Yesterday I got off I-75 at the Walnut Avenue exit and it took almost half an hour to get from I-75 past McDonald’s at Market Street. Here we are with one step into winter and the city of Dalton has begun the Corridor Improvement Project on Walnut Avenue. They also had no visible traffic control at all other than a lane closure sign while many additional devices are certainly needed.”
“I used to have a nice, thick camouflage army jacket. I laid it down in the living room and hadn’t seen it since.”
“I wrote a letter to Dick Yarbrough back in the summer and got a handwritten response. I was really surprised and very flattered because you sure don’t get anything when you write Dick Polman. Well, I’m not surprised. Yankees were never known for their manners.”
“Well what do you know? Somebody in Dalton actually knows the meaning of the word loquacious. I guess I’m going to have to dust off my Oxford English dictionary to stay ahead of them.”
“Dalton may look festive with their Christmas decorations. It probably didn’t take any time at all to put them up on the posts. But it doesn’t look anything — anything — like it did years ago when they had the Santa Claus coming down off of the hotel across the street, when they had the lights across the street. I mean it was so pretty and so festive but now they’ve gotten so cheap that you can’t do that. It’s sad. It really is.”
“Michael Reagan’s columns are starting to get like some of those bad B movies that his father was in. Reruns. The guy needs to start writing about something other than Donald Trump.”
“I was watching the news the other day and seen where Michelle Obama said the 2016 election still hurts when Donald Trump got elected. No, what hurts is your husband shoving Obamacare down our throats. Now us poor people are stuck with $5,000 and $6,000 deductibles and the insurance companies ain’t gonna let that go, thanks to your husband. But you don’t know nothing about being poor — elitist people like you.”
“Trump thrives on attention. Take it away and maybe he would shut up.”
“To the person who said whether we should care about the Walker/Warnock runoff, we certainly should. If you want to take a part in our government, a government of the people, then you should vote early or go to the polls to vote or whatever other legal method you can vote. This is an important election and we should all state our opinion.”
“Do not wake me up before you go-go.”
“Go Falcons!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.