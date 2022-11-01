“Still waiting for someone to explain how obsessing over Hunter’s laptop will help inflation.”
“If, on the same day, Earth had a visit by aliens from outer space, China’s army invaded the U.S. mainland and global tsunamis hit every continent, the liberal news media would still run a negative front-page article about Herschel Walker.”
“Fox News and its affiliates peddling conspiracy-theory debunked lies about a homosexual relationship are showing how the right is cheering on elder abuse and attempted murder. Your behavior is expected, unsurprising and disgusting. Do better.”
“This past week as a result of the attack on Pelosi’s husband, national news reported that since 2017 the number of attacks on congressional members has increased by 144%. Interestingly to me, this is the timeline that Clinton and Democratic election deniers were stepping up their attacks on the new, duly-elected president as being illegitimate. Please, Democrats (and national news networks), do not try to make me, as a Republican, feel ‘guilty’ about all this election rhetoric. Honestly, there’s enough nuts on both sides.”
“Abrams’ column this past weekend could have just stated ‘Spend, spend, spend.’ Of course, it would be your hard-earned money she’s spending.”
“To what extent will Republicans go to support a loser like Donald Trump?”
“If you don’t care about life in the womb, you will not care about life outside the womb. Just look at our society today.”
“The level of paranoia among MAGA-nites is astounding! If they ever turn on each other the way they have turned on the citizens of the United States of America it will be ugly. Good thing the congressional Republicans put so much money for mental health services in the recent gun reform bill that was passed.”
“Where are those Atlanta Falcons haters now that they are in first place in their division?”
“The commenter complaining about the liberals taking over the Forum must be selectively reading comments because there are a fair share of conservatives and their comments represented in the Forum.”
“Perhaps if Dick Yarbrough could stop taking conservatives to the woodshed he could concentrate on winning the Nobel Prize. There’s an old saying: ‘Don’t break your fingers while you pat yourself on the back.’”
“What’s up with the Democrats bringing out Clinton and Obama campaigning for them? I liked it better in the good old days when we had ex-presidents like Harry Truman and Dwight Eisenhower who went home and watched television and led a sedentary life. We need to get back to that.”
“This has-been Barack Obama is not going to be able to save Joe Biden’s presidency.”
“I’m tired of hearing the Democrats say that if the Republicans get elected they will destroy democracy. Really? How?”
“I know plenty of Republicans who have put their knife into a nice, big, juicy, tender filet mignon. It ain’t for everybody.”
