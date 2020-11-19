Today's Forum for Nov. 20

"I really enjoyed the comments in Wednesday’s Forum. I was beginning to think that I was the only one who thinks our president and the majority of the Republicans are doing much harm to our country. We need to preach honesty, peace and love and a unity in the service of our country. Isn’t it a terrible shame our secretary of state, who is a devout Republican and did a great job in the election, yet he has gotten death threats by doing what he knew was right?"
"Are you serious, having the Christmas parade and Silver Bell Sprint while this virus still rages on? I get that both organizations rely on these events for donations but good grief. People will still donate — just ask! City officials need to step in and cancel these things."
"If you cannot find it within yourself to follow guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19 out of respect for the living, please consider doing so for respect of the deceased and their families."
"I occasionally check out the social media pages of relatives and other people that I know to see if they are still buying the misinformation they are being fed. Unfortunately, to the person, they are still living in their alternate realities."
"I wish Whitfield County would issue a mask mandate. I'm just tired of waking up and worrying if today will be the day I get COVID. It isn't a political issue; it's a public health issue. Let's treat it as such."
"So pleased to see Ponders Funeral Home is requiring visitors to properly wear masks and practice social distancing, and is adding a reminder to every obituary. Hopefully, the other funeral homes will follow suit to avoid super-spreading events which are more likely when crowds of people gather."
"How many good people has our president fired for telling the truth? How long are our Republican congressmen going to let him ruin our party and weaken our country? How many more people are going to die from COVID because he will not cooperate in preventing this virus from spreading and planning the distribution of the vaccine? How long are we going to allow the Pied Piper to keep piping?"
"Let's review. In 2018 Stacey Abrams and Democrats claimed that Georgia's voting processes were unfair and Abrams got significant national attention and support for her claim. To this day she has not conceded her loss in the gubernatorial election. Today the political tables have turned, the Democrats and Abrams now support Georgia's voting processes since Biden won, and Trump and Republicans claim unfair voting processes. Sigh."
"I just hope all the Democrats will have that same smile on their face when they go to the gas station in a few months."
"McDonald's has the best cinnamon rolls that I have ever eaten."
"We are so blessed to have this beautiful fall weather!"
"Come on, now. High school football games are pet-friendly? I saw someone with a dog. Couldn't tell if it was a Bruins or a Raiders fan. I know it was not a seeing-eye dog. They were carrying the dog."
