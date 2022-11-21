“DeSantis is just Trump lite. While it would be thoroughly entertaining to see those two go at each other, I’d like to be able to vote Republican again in my lifetime. So, let’s step away from the crazy folk and find someone with a little decorum who realizes that you must serve all the people, not just the ones that serve you. Dump Trump, de-rail DeSantis.”
“Herschel Walker wants to be a werewolf. Do we really want a werewolf representing the state of Georgia in the Senate? Between him and Marjorie Taylor Greene our state would make national news every week with embarrassing, ignorant quotations and tweets.”
“James Robison, the president of the Christian group Life Outreach International and former Trump spiritual adviser, told Donald Trump: ‘Sir, you act like a little elementary schoolchild and you shoot yourself in the foot every morning you get up and open your mouth! The more you keep your mouth closed, the more successful you’re gonna be!’ If any of you Trump supporters think Trump’s enormous ego will allow him to keep his mouth shut for the betterment of our country, please give me a call. I have some oceanfront property in Arizona I am sure you will have an interest in.”
“Truth is an imperative that knows no boundary in word, thought or constructive deed.”
“Watching the GOP turn on Trump overnight has been deeply satisfying.”
“Is there any more guilty pleasure than canned cranberry sauce?”
“I’ve had about enough of people disrespecting public schoolteachers. They do one of the most important jobs in our society, and get nothing but disrespect and threats for it. Let’s see you get a bachelor’s and master’s degree and then get a job paying $40,000 a year and all the parental abuse you can put up with, and you have to pay for your students’ supplies out of pocket.”
“The circus is pulling into Washington, D.C., and MTG is driving the clown car. Get your popcorn ready cause I’m sure it’s gonna be a fun-packed, zany time ahead!”
“The post office is a federal building. You should call our House representative about it; that’s kinda her job.”
“I’m always amused about the contrast between the ‘taxes should be lower and the government should do nothing’ and ‘the city should be much nicer and we should spend money on decorating’ Forum posts.”
“To those of you who loved and cherished the Santa and reindeer Christmas decorations from the old Hotel Dalton, I’ve found a link where you can buy and donate one. It’s less than $20,000. Just a little bit, but less. Google it.”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene said at one of her recent performances that people in Georgia’s 14th District don’t want another penny going to aid Ukraine. I live in the 14th District, and I vehemently disagree with her on this and everything else that comes out of her mouth.”
“I was really surprised that Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate Trump (Mueller 2.0). I presumed that would be the October surprise for the 2024 election.”
“It’s good to see all the GOP people around Trump are finally speaking out against him. Kinda tells me they knew he was wrong all along.”
“Those of you who continue to stoke the fears of the unknown of the LGBT people you detest so much while thumping your Bible, prayers and thoughts — just stop. We see your hatred and hypocrisy. Best thing you can do to help is be quiet.”
