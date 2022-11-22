“Thanks to the two policemen that helped push a stalled car off of Walnut Avenue at the corner with Tibbs Road on Sunday. They helped one driver and saved a lot of aggravation for other drivers.”
“Homemade cranberry sauce is a 5 star. You can have your canned cranberry sauce.”
“Forget about the GOP being the party of Reagan. Henceforth, it will be the party of Greene and Walker. It’s not something to be proud of.”
“John Mellencamp, the singer-songwriter who had an earlier album appropriately named ‘American Fool’ and who has supported Colin Kaepernick with his protests, was pictured sitting for the national anthem during an NFL game Sunday. If I were born in a country that I hated so much that it got to the point that I despised even seeing its flag or hearing its national anthem — especially if I had the kind of money that Mellencamp has — I’d leave. But no, let’s keep making money from the same country, and sitting in box seats at sporting events.”
“Hey editor, could you put Marjorie Taylor Greene’s address and phone number in Rome, Georgia, in the paper if it ain’t too hard on you?”
Editor’s note: Greene’s Rome district office can be reached at P.O. Box 1527, Rome, GA 30162, or (706) 290-1776. Her Dalton district office can be reached at P.O. Box 1527, Rome, GA 30162 or (706) 226-5320.
“I’ve heard it all now. People are complaining about trains making too much noise. They want it stopped. How are you going to stop it? If you don’t blow your whistle, more people are going to get run over and killed. This whole world, including Whitfield County, has gone nuts.”
“You know the Democrats are as afraid of Trump as they would be of a copperheaded water moccasin. There’s no use of being afraid of him. He’s done destroyed his only opportunity to be president again with all these lies and these tweets while he was in office. He destroyed himself. Forget about him.”
“I have just returned from grocery shopping. I finally found sterile water at the fourth store I went to. I don’t know who to address my views to: the store management, the suppliers, the department of transportation, a politician. Please help me. People with lung problems need to be able to breathe at night.”
“Wonder who Donald Trump’s running mate will be. Herschel Walker? Marjorie Taylor Greene? I sure hope he doen’t consider Nancy Pelosi.”
“As much as I sympathize with all those people who got into a complicated mess with tickets for the Taylor Swift concert, I hope they can get their money back. But having said that, I wouldn’t walk across the street to see her if you gave me the ticket for free.”
“You guys remember when you used to buy a box of Cheez-Its and grab you a handful of them to eat, when you got through you had to go wash your hands off because of the cheese that was on them? Don’t worry about that any more. There ain’t no way you’re going to get any cheese on them now. They just won’t leave well enough alone, will they?”
