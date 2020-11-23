Today's Forum for Nov. 24

"We have known for decades that hungry kids don't learn well. The tragedy is that we don't feed schoolchildren as a matter of course. Food is every bit as important as books to learning, and we don't expect children to buy them, do we?"
"Rudy, Sidney Powell and the rest of Trump's legal team should be disbarred. There's no excuse for their tin foil hat lying propaganda and if it's not that, then they're too ignorant to practice anywhere."
"It's strange that Walter Williams can so accurately describe the effects of systemic racism while being adamantly opposed to calling it by name."
"Couple more factoids regarding Stacey Abrams and her loss to Kemp. First, Kemp absolutely should have resigned as secretary of state immediately upon declaring his candidacy for governor, but the counties run the actual elections and count the votes, not the secretary of state. Abrams' vote total was insufficient to trigger a recount (Kemp won by about 58,000 votes) and she asked a federal judge to count rejected absentee and provisional ballots and to delay the certification deadline. Then came a lawsuit. Same song as Trump has been singing, just the Democratic verse."
"If Dalton wants to truly honor its history and heritage there should be a statue to a great man of achievement like Shaheen Shaheen instead of a failure like Joseph Johnston."
"As you plan your vote for senator, remember that Kelly Loeffler is befriending and being befriended by Marjorie Taylor Greene. Mrs. Greene is a follower of the conspiracy theory QAnon, and she moved to Northwest Georgia specifically to run for office. Think carefully about balancing the Senate to support President-elect Biden. Vote for the Rev. Warnock! "
"It is simply absurd delusion to believe that Democrats arranged widespread voter fraud to deny the president reelection while, at the same time, losing seats in the House and not securing the control of the Senate they wanted. With all good feeling, stop it! You are capable of better."
"I have noticed slowly increasing litter on roadsides. No one would risk picking it up barehanded in this time of COVID. It is certainly preferable to not litter in the first place. Let’s keep Dalton beautiful and clean. Please don’t throw waste of any sort anywhere but in a trash can. And please recycle. Thank you."
"This is in reference to the Forum request a few days ago on who to call to see a dentist that wore a mask on his face instead of around his neck. My dentist wears a mask now and before COVID-19 and is still wearing them."
"Some Forum readers like to point out mask-less people in photos in the paper. Well, how about we point out those who are wearing masks in photos? The Mental Health Court employees and participants, the Blue Ridge School administrators and the retired educators group are just a few who have set great examples by wearing masks in photos."
