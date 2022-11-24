“I have lived about 100 yards from the railroad all of my life — 66 years. and I’ve never complained about them. I love to lay in bed at night and listen to the sound of those steel wheels against a steel track. It kinda puts me to sleep.”
“Thank you Vienna Cobb Anderson for the heartwarming Thanksgiving prayer.”
“I enjoy reading the Forum very much and have for many years. I would like to give the MTG clown car comment an A+++!”
“Try buying a bag of Cheez-Its Puff’D. I guarantee you will have to wash your hands.”
“When are politicians going to realize gun control is not the answer to the violence in our society? If you take away guns, people will find another weapon to hurt or kill each other. The only way to stop the violence is to change people’s hearts, and only God can do that. So the solution is to turn this country back to God. ASAP!”
“Be sure to leave your dogs outside during the cold snap so they can grow their winter coat.”
“They’ve been investigating Trump since 2016. If Merrick Garland wants to investigate more, he won’t find anything because if there was any chance of Trump being in jail he’d be there.”
“The Democratic Party in Georgia has made a career out of suing the state over some little nitpicky election law. Maybe some day they can write a book and it might even be good enough to get on the New York Times bestseller list. One thing’s for sure, not one penny of my money will go to buy it.”
“Reading the Forum now is like watching a movie you don’t even like. Trump, Trump, Trump. Is that the only thing people call in about?”
“There’s no more equal justice under the law in this country. It is so obvious. But the mainstream media won’t cover it.”
“I think Nick Saban had better football teams before he started doing commercials.”
“I went to the Food Lion in Varnell on Saturday and I walked around in there — I’m disabled — and my legs were buckling. I just barely made it to my truck with my groceries. I was holding on to the side of my truck to keep from falling and I kept getting weaker and weaker. I’m also a diabetic and my sugar was down. This lady noticed I was having problems and she ran over there and she said ‘I’ve got you, you won’t fall.’ and I was literally sitting on her leg. I failed to get her name during all the excitement and everything. I told her ‘Ma’am, I’m going down.’ She said ‘I can’t hold you anymore’ and I said ‘Is there anyone around that you can summon?’ She called another young man and another lady who was some sort of security guard. They all three loaded my groceries in my truck and helped me in the truck. They even asked me if I had someone to unload my groceries when I got home and I said ‘Yes, my wife.’ They all wished me a happy Thanksgiving and asked me to be careful. I just want to give a shoutout to these three Good Samaritans. I’m eternally grateful to them and God bless them.”
