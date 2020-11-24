Today's Forum for Nov. 25

"I was in Hamilton Medical Center for the last four days on the heart floor and I would just like to say that I had the best nurses that you ever saw. I hope that some of them see this so I can tell them how much I appreciate the good care that they gave to me and the doctors, too."
"I’m a registered Republican. I like this Raffensperger guy!"
"Rich Manieri does not speak for me. I will not miss Trump and his daily chaos and lies. First of all, he will find ways to inject himself in the news on a daily basis. Also, I would not enjoy seeing men and women in cages beat each other to bloody pulps."
"Why is it tolerated that pickup trucks can pull a utility trailer with no lights whatsoever? I drive a commercial vehicle and if I got pulled over for that it would be a nice-sized fine. This is a pretty dangerous scenario."
"To my friend whom I have been having a Forum debate with concerning the Kemp/Abrams gubernatorial race. Congratulations to you, because it is obvious you read! You don’t just listen to some left- or right-wing pundit who seeks only to expand their own selective narrative. Where does it all end? In the courts! And as long as the judiciary continues to listen to all sides and rules in a fair and nonpartisan manner I know we will be OK. God bless America and happy Thanksgiving."
"I cannot imagine what the people freaking out about wearing masks would think about wartime rationing in World War II. We'd all be speaking German now if those people had their way."
"With all the warnings about travel, tourism, meetings and family gatherings and the amount of COVID-19 cases in Whitfield County, can someone tell me why the Christmas parade is still going on? This makes no sense to me at all."
"Yes, the retired educators wore masks in the recent photo where they hosted all the local lawmakers. However, did you notice who did not wear them? The lawmakers! Only Mr. Carpenter wore one! What a bunch of terrible examples to the public. It’s also callous behavior when you are invited to an event with retired folks (meaning everyone is in the high-risk group) and you are too worried about the photo-op and the backlash from the people that support you to protect those that are right in front of you."
"This is in response to the letter from Debby Peppers about faith leaders must help in the fight against COVID-19, kudos to you. A message well written. We all need to help and wear a mask."
"I can certainly see why Whitfield County has over 7,000 of the COVID-19 cases. I was at a big box retailer Saturday and they were so busy. Half of the people in there weren't even wearing a mask. I think Gov. Kemp should put a mandate on wearing masks at all times."
"How do we get in touch with our Georgia governor where all of us, if we would write to him or call at him to put a mandate on all these people that won't wear a mask? I sat in a building today that was full of people and I counted six that didn't have on a mask and didn't care. We need people to care if we're going to get all the others well. Please ask everybody to call or write to Gov. Kemp."
Editor's note: The governor's office can be reached by phone at (404) 656-1776; its mailing address is 206 Washington St., suite 203, State Capitol, Atlanta, GA 30334.
"This is a news flash: Trump lost. But we do have two Republicans running for the U.S. Senate so quit crying about yesterday and let's work toward tomorrow."
"Ronald Reagan said 36 years ago we're only a generation away from losing our freedoms. Boy, if he could have looked into a crystal ball, what would he have seen? Help us all."
"Next time Democrats fix an election, rig it, I wish they would do it all the way up and down the ballot."
