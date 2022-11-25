“Don’t call yourself a Christian while you sit back and do nothing to speak out against the hateful hypocrisy and bigoted rhetoric from your churches, pastors and ones in your political fan club list. You’re fake.”
“Whitfield and Murray County not participating in the Saturday voting on Nov. 26 sure gives the impression of voter suppression. Just sayin’.”
“Herschel Walker’s primary residence is in Texas. That’s where his homestead exemption is. He hasn’t lived in this state in decades but he thinks that you are too stupid to catch him.”
“I think old Raphael Warnock may be running a little scared.”
“So Anthony Fauci gives one more gloomy forecast before he leaves office. This guy must’ve been taken to too many haunted houses when he was a kid. He gets too much pleasure out of scaring people.”
“If I had kids this day and time when Christmas rolled around I think I’d tell them it was Easter and let them hide eggs all day.”
“Sarcasm alert: I’d like to thank my neighbor in Varnell for letting his yappy dogs out at 6 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning. I really appreciate it.”
“Dump Trump, and take Herschel Walker with him.”
“I don’t know about anyone else but I’d like to have a few bucketfulls of that global warming this past week.”
“I see where we’re getting a new restaurant in Dalton, Chipotle. That’s what we need in Dalton, another Mexican restaurant.”
“The reader who said his camouflage army jacket disappeared in his living room sofa, I can relate. Two years ago I had the same thing happen to a TV remote. Six months later it fell out of the bottom of the sofa one day. The strange thing about it is it was a leather sofa in which the cushions are sewn in. Go figure.”
“Joe Biden, you failed American 50 years ago when you became a politician.”
“Eighty years old is too old to be running this country.”
“The experts are telling us the reason the Republicans didn’t do better in the midterm elections is because too many of the candidates were too far to the right. I would vote for Mussolini at this point if it would get prices down to the 2020 level. and a lot of other people would, too. I’m one of the few people though that would probably say it.”
“If anybody out there got this debit card from the state of Georgia and Brian Kemp for $350, if you have got it activated please call the Forum on how you did it. There’s a lot of people that can’t get it activated and it’s a $350 card that’s going to waste.”
“You want to know what I’m thankful for? I’m thankful to be alive. Thank you Jesus. I’m thankful for having great teachers in my life.”
“We are so politicized and polarized that if a lazy hound dog ran for dogcatcher a lot of people would vote for him as long as he said he was a liberal or a conservative.”
“You say liberals are afraid of the truth. I don’t know if conservatives know truth when it hits them in the face. There’s all kinds of evidence about Trump and wrongdoings but you don’t see it, you don’t hear it, it doesn’t mean anything to you.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.