Today's Forum for Nov. 27/28

"It’s so sad that there is such a hateful sign on I-75 exit 333 in Dalton. Why would travelers want to get off at the Dalton exit if that is the attitude of its residents? For the good of the city, please take down that sign."
"President Biden said he was releasing 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. I thought that was supposed to be an emergency supply in case we were ever suddenly involved in a shooting war. Is something going on that we don’t know about?"
"Who remembers when the people we elected to represent our district in the U.S. Congress were focused on the needs of the people who elected them?"
"It’s not the ridiculous things that Marjorie Taylor Greene says and does that should upset you, it’s that she is not doing any of the work that you hired her to do."
"Saying you’ll take one worse-than-average politician over another is not a valid argument in favor of your own worse-than-average politician. Have you ever stopped to think that maybe we should just refuse to accept ineptitude and hatefulness in a political candidate instead of trying to justify our choices of the aforementioned inept and hateful candidates? We don’t have to have an MTG just because there is an AOC (or vice versa)."
"While we are speaking of poor Marjorie Taylor Greene’s cancelation by evil Democrats, can we also get your opinion of Liz Cheney and her kind treatment by the benevolent Republicans? I’m pretty sure she is also exercising her right to free speech by disagreeing with her party. I hope to see a post in Cheney’s defense next since someone seems to be an anti-cancellation champion. Surely you, whomever you are, are against cancelation when your own party does it to their own member. By the way, I haven’t really noticed the Republicans clamoring to work with MTG either. Maybe they should get a piece of your mind too?"
"To the Marjorie Taylor Greene supporter who takes her over Maxine Waters, Kamala Harris, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi or Pete Buttigieg. Boy, I’m sure glad you aren’t my neighbor, much less family!"
"I have a young grandson. He doesn't like school. He takes after me, I think. He doesn't like to be force fed and he knows when it's happening."
"Once again, people are bringing cats and dogs and putting them in the buggies at the grocery store. I'm seeing it at Walmart. Please, ask people to leave their pets at home unless they are needed pets. We have enough problems with the pandemic and all, so please be careful so we can all stay safe."
"I can understand why the increase in traffic accidents has happened. People out there drive like they don't even care about other people's safety. There are careless, irresponsible people out there driving. A lot of them shouldn't be driving. Probably don't even have a license. There are so many more cars out there on the highway, and people are in such a hurry that they can't take a few minutes to be safe and take precautions. No, they've got to rush, rush, rush, and it causes accidents."
