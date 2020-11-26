Today's Forum for Nov. 27

"Kelly Loeffler says she is 100% for Donald Trump. I want to vote for someone who is 100% for me and my family."
"Can someone please answer one question for me? Why not check the names on ballots with the voter registration rolls? The accusation was made that some districts in Detroit had more ballots cast than the entire population of the district. Can’t that be legally checked?"
"Trump said the stock market would collapse if Biden was elected but a new record was set on Nov. 24. The fake news is Trump took credit. Why? In a word, the market wanted the stability Trump never had."
"I’m a Republican and even I see the difference between Trump and Abrams. The former just can’t stand to lose so he conjured up a false reality. Abrams was dealing with true suppression of voters."
"Donald Trump is going to be looking for someone to blame for his loss, so all those people working for him, they better duck because they're going to be in his line of fire. This guy don't take blame for nothing."
"We Georgians don't need that liberal, socialist Jon Ossoff from California trying to represent us."
Editor's note: Ossoff was born and raised in Atlanta.
"John Kerry sucked up enough until he got another government position."
"If you like this guy Raffensperger, you're not a Republican."
"Make no mistake, there are plenty of Georgia voters upset with the election results because they know the fallacy of mail-in ballots. Some folks haven't figured that out yet."
"Biden getting more votes in history for president doesn't mean a thing because the reason he got more votes is because more people voted than any other time in history. You could also apply that to Trump, he got more votes than any candidate in history. So quit making such a big deal out of something that is nothing more than the fact that more people voted."
"I would like to thank the paper and David Bean for writing another good letter to the editor."
"The only way to resolve this election mess is for the Supreme Court to jump in the fray and order a nationwide recount. But the likelihood that that would happen with Chief Justice John Roberts, who is without a doubt the sorriest, must useless Chief Justice I have seen in my lifetime, is slim and none."
"Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue invited Vice President Mike Pence to campaign for them in Georgia. This is the same Mike Pence that's the shining example of the highly successful Trump coronavirus team. This is incredible!"
"People should read at least some of the essays of Ralph Waldo Emerson. It represents great thought, some of the best to come out of this country in my opinion. And we desperately need a voice of sanity right now."
