Today's Forum for Nov. 28-29

"Thank God for anointing Joe Biden for president."
"Joe Biden claims to be a devout Catholic; yet, in his Thanksgiving speech, he couldn’t pronounce Psalmist correctly. He said 'Palmist,' twice!! There is a difference, Joe."
"Every single person who downplays the severity of COVID should have to spend a few weeks in the ICU with it before making a full recovery. They should have to pay the price they are demanding of everyone else."
"I want to know if Trump had won would he and his Republican allies still have claimed voter fraud? Was there voter fraud in the states that he won or just the ones that he lost? Maybe it's just fraud if he loses."
"Wonderful news! President Trump is coming to Georgia to campaign for the Republican senatorial candidates. I'm a Democrat."
"For the liberal Democrat that said they want to vote for someone that is 100% for them and their family, they need to get real. Their chances of that, they might as well live on Mars."
"The only time y'all come to someone's defense in the Forum is when it's only on the liberal side. Y'all are beginning to look like fake news."
"I just read in the Daily Citizen-News Forum where they were talking about the man stated 'We Georgians don't need that liberal, socialist Jon Ossoff from California trying to represent us.' Why, Mr. Editor, did you say he was born and raised in Atlanta? That's got nothing to do with him being a socialist and you know that yourself. I don't know where you guys are getting your information at if a guy's a socialist, and we've got enough in this country. God bless America and Trump 2020!"
"The reason more people voted was because people were sick of Trump and his mouth, even the Republicans. I vote Democrat and I respect Raffensperger, so much so that I will consider voting for him next time if he runs."
"Don't be fooled by those Medicare advertisements because they're terribly misleading. They just want to get you signed up and that's about the basis of it."
"I just left from getting my driver's license renewed and I'm shocked at the number of people going in the building and coming out without masks on. It just amazes me, and I can't believe they're allowing them to walk in that building like that."
"I've been out all day wearing my mask. Every time I get in my car I use my little wipes to wipe my hands and try to stay safe. But here I go from store to store and I didn't realize the people of Whitfield County were so arrogant and ignorant. There are so many people not wearing a mask acting like nothing's going on. I am so ticked off because the people of Whitfield County act like there's nothing's going on. We're just out shopping and carrying on, no masks and doing whatever we want to do. What's it going to take, people of Whitfield County and Dalton? Put your darn mask on. Put it on."
"It's really sad to see 'America's Mayor' Rudy Giuliani turn into an ambulance-chaser."
"Don't blame me, I voted for Trump."
