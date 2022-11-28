"Great big kudos to the Mack Gaston Center, Whitfield Democratic Committee and the Dalton State College basketball team for feeding 300-plus on Thanksgiving Day. Way to go spreading the love and great meals for those in need."
"I think that it's a shame that there are no better qualifications for the positions of these high political offices than they are. I was a firefighter and a police officer, and their qualifications and standards were higher than the qualifications to be a congressman, senator and the highest office in the land, the president. I had to take a polygraph, drug test, be mentally evaluated and take a physical just to be a firefighter. It is time to change this if we want better leaders."
"As an independent voter of over 30 years who usually leaned conservative I have to say that the right's embrace of Herschel Walker has pretty much pushed me to the left. To the Walker supporters: Do you not have any sense of respect for government anymore? Do you think that he’s a serious candidate? He isn’t and it makes the whole party seem a little nutty. Pick better candidates."
"All these Trump supporters will love him having dinner with a white supremacist. That's just what they want in the White House. But we're going to keep him out."
"Living on Collins Road we have the south bypass and the Riverbend Park and many houses and side roads surrounding us and yet a resident thinks it's safe to get out and shoot off his guns. More and more feel unsafe in our area. And yes, we've complained but evidently they see the deputy before he sees them."
"New election laws: If a Republican loses, the election was rigged. If the results are challenged, recounted and affirmed, the death threats grow. When the results are affirmed in a court of law (assuming it makes to court) new names are added to the list of those who will receive death threats. if this is making America great again then no thanks."
"Take a few minutes to Google the following: 1. Number of children sexually abused by drag queens and then, 2. Number of children sexually abused by members of the clergy. If what you found surprises you, maybe you should stop believing everything you’re told."
"To the person in the weekend Forum that said there’s all kinds of evidence about Trump. Well, there’s all kinds of evidence against Hunter and The Big Guy. Video evidence, but who are you gonna believe as an obvious liberal?"
"This is just a heads up. Leaving your dog out in the cold is not what encourages the growth of a winter coat. It happens naturally in cycles. When the days get shorter and cooler, nature signals the dog to drop the summer coat and grow the winter coat. This happens to inside or outside dogs."
"Adulthood is wild because one day you get a little sleepy and then you stay that way for the rest of your life."
"I wonder if Republicans are as irked by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as Democrats are by Marjorie Taylor Greene. No, I don't believe Republicans can hate that deeply."
