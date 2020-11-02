Today's Forum for Nov. 3

"I was really impressed by how quickly Dalton Public Works got the storm damage cleaned up. There was a limb down in my neighborhood fully blocking a lane and they were all over it by 8:30. Good job, all! Thanks!"
"It’s not rocket science. If everyone wears a mask, COVID goes away, and we can return to normal. If people don’t wear a mask, the virus will not go away, and we are not going to return to normal."
"Over six months in to this pandemic, and people still do not take COVID seriously. I was at a major grocery store in Dalton over the weekend, where masks are supposedly mandatory, and I was shocked at the number of shoppers not wearing masks. And the employees weren't making shoppers wear masks, either."
"I thought Dalton's existence was due to the chenille industry and the famous Peacock Alley, not the industrial machinery of multinational corporations."
"Dalton does owe its existence to multinational corporations. Thanks to our dependence on them and shutting out other industries has made Dalton a virtual ghost town."
"If you think you are living in a free country, just try to build your own house."
"Thanks for publishing Mrs. Manly's insightful letter. Our community needs more of these."
"I will be so happy when this election is finally over. I'm tired of hearing all of the cut-downs and seeing all of the ill will we are heaping upon each other. I pray that our negativity subsides no matter who wins, and we all come together for the greater good. Maybe that's too much to ask for."
"Many thanks to the Trump supporters who participated in the Sunday parade through Dalton and Whitfield County for ruining my Sunday. For four hours, these people honked their horns almost continuously, so much that I heard the honking in my sleep. If you want to ride around with your Trump flags draping off your vehicles, I have no problem, but please do not disturb the peace."
"If one listens closely to the video of sad Sen. Perdue's pronunciation of Kamala Harris' name, you will hear that he at first pronounced it correctly. After all they have worked together in the Senate for some years. However, he quickly realized his mistake of pronouncing her name correctly and started trying to mispronounce her name and could not quite do it. You will notice that he never mispronounced the vowel in her name he just repeated one syllable over several times and was disappointed in himself that he was not able to perform better for the president and ended his effort by saying 'whatever' like my 12-year-old daughter used to do when she was frustrated with me."
"I thoroughly enjoyed Judy Gilreath's column in the weekend edition of the Daily Citizen-News. I'm glad to see that our children are getting more than just book teaching in our schools. They are learning skills that will set them up for success far down the road."
