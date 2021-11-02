Today's Forum for Nov. 3

"Who all has been by the Hamilton House lately to drop off a donation for Johnston's upkeep? Anybody? Haven't heard about him in a while. I'd hate for history to be lost."
"So, exactly how are school boards intimidating parents for doing their parental duties? I can’t wait to hear the answer. I’m especially eager to hear about these parental duties of which you speak. My popcorn is ready. Or can I just turn on Fox News and hear it from them?"
"I hope the new president of the Chamber of Commerce can finally bring to Dalton all the things we crave, like Publix, Olive Garden, Target and Cheddar's."
"C.S. Lewis in 'Mere Christianity,' a brilliant piece of writing, makes the point that people generally don't approach Christianity with the idea of finding out what Christianity really is but only in the hope of finding support for their own particular point of view."
"I would still love for the Whitfield County Public Works Department to look at the trees on Old Fields Road right behind Valley Point School. The trees that are bordering the railroad tracks are about to fall. Trucks are hitting the leaves as they drive by. There are about five trees that could fall at any minute. Some of them are dead, some are alive but they are leaning right across the road."
"For the person that said Biden is doing a fine job fixing the former guy's mistakes. Biden is not doing a fine job. You obviously haven't been to the gas station or the grocery store lately. What mistakes did President Trump make? Everybody was doing fine."
"To the person the other day that said Biden is doing a fine job, yes, he is. For Iran, China, North Korea, Russia and every other country in this world."
"This past Friday's Forum was the worst Forum ever. Why is Trump always brought up by Biden and his followers? Biden is supposed to be the president. We did not want and do not have Trump as president."
"Just wanted to thank Dick Yarbrough for his column on Saturday. Very well done."
"After reading Dick Polman's column in the weekend paper, he is nothing but a Democratic, left-wing hack."
"I have no sympathy for the airlines having unruly passengers. They've brought it on themselves by their arcane rules. Do away with the masks and give people something to do other than stare out of the window and you won't have nearly as many behavior problems."
"I really enjoyed Dick Yarbrough's column. It was right on. If you don't have anything nice to say about somebody, don't say anything at all."
"Why does one feel the urge to rip on Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield in the Forum section of a newspaper in Dalton, Georgia? How bizarre. Georgia didn't exactly 'beat him like a drum' in the Rose Bowl. The final score was 54-48 and Mayfield played a solid game."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.