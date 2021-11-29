Today's Forum for Nov. 30

"I’ve yet to hear anyone who caught COVID say that they were glad that they didn’t get the vaccine. If you’ve dug your heels in in order to be 'free,' you’ve chosen the wrong battle."
"I'd like to thank the Daily Citizen-News for listing all the great things President Biden's infrastructure bill will do for Georgia. Rep. Greene should be ashamed of opposing it. I guess she likes failing roads and bridges?"
"Unlike Marjorie Taylor Greene who's only been around since the 2020 election, Liz Cheney has been around since 2017 and has had a chance to show what she's made of. She hasn't had her hands tied, rendering her ineffective. She deserves the dubious honor of being a RINO."
"Polman was spot on about Chris Christie. I also learned how to use vocabulary words such as 'conflate' and 'infauxtainment' in a structured sentence. Christie needs to realize he's just another washed-up politician and hang it up."
"Sure, it’s common for kids to say they don’t like school. Who wouldn’t rather be outside playing all day? But your behavior says to your grandson that he shouldn’t like it. That he’s right to rebel. It sounds like you’re proud of his rebellious attitude. Sounds like homeschool is a good option. You should definitely try that. With your attitude, I doubt his school would be sad to see him go."
"I'm so sorry some of the Forum readers dislike comments about the government. Life isn't all niceness and sugar. Whether I agree or not, it is essential to keep a pulse on what other Forum readers are observing about events taking place in Dalton and beyond."
"I’d still like to hear the local Republican Party’s thoughts on the Jan. 6 breaking into the Capitol with the intent of overturning a legitimate election and lynching Pence, Pelosi, etc. Please don’t tell me that the insurrectionists were no different than the daily tourists that visit there daily."
"The article in Friday’s paper was so uplifting about the three graduates from Mental Health Court. So nice to see people getting their lives back on track. God bless them and the ones who helped them."
"I want to follow up with one problem regarding our post office. One small problem we have is people coming in the exit instead of coming all the way to Thornton Avenue and coming in the way they should. People come in the exit and it causes problems. And another small thing that causes problems is people who don't pull their cars fully into a space when they park. They park 6 feet away from the curb and that means the back end of their cars stick out into the lane that we use to travel through. The whole thing has got to be fixed somehow."
"I enjoyed reading the article about the Hunts and Jim's Slack Shack. This truly is a hometown business. They're good people and I wish them all the success in their new location."
"I wish these major networks that run football games on Saturdays would quit running so much information on that bottom line that crawls across the screen. Passes completed, passes attempted, how many times they sneeze. We just want to know the score."
