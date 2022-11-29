“Whitfield and Murray County not participating in the Saturday voting gives me the impression that these employers are providing their employees with a well-deserved four-day weekend like everyone else, while saving taxpayer money. Just saying. If you can’t find time to vote during the 47 hours provided this week, you need a course in time management.”
“The state of Georgia hit a record for early voting on Monday. So much for the claims of voter suppression.”
“I went to cast my vote this morning at the Veterans Memorial building in Chatsworth. There was a pretty good turnout. I think I was about number 50 in line or so, but it moved really fast. I voted for Raphael Warnock. But the big turnout was for him.”
“You don’t believe Republicans can hate that deeply? Are you for real?”
“You don’t believe Republicans can hate that deeply? Spend a single day listening to right-wing AM talk radio and let me know if you still think that.”
“The Republican con is Hunter Biden. If anything, he may have committed tax evasion but, without doubt, a major part of the richest 10% do that yearly. A sleight of hand con is focusing attention on something relatively meaningless while Republicans ruin America. They found nothing on Benghazi and wasted millions.”
“Mr. Wingfield correctly diagnoses the problem but reaches for the wrong cure. Development fees are necessary to pay for the infrastructure required by new developments. Instead, he should advocate for the abolition of single family zoning and parking minimums in urban areas. Density is the only way out of the housing crisis.”
“’Gaslighting,’ Republicans invented the word.”
“I went through Cohutta a while ago and I turned off Cleveland Highway on to Wolfe Street. They had decorations up there at the end of the road. Got over into Cohutta and they had snowflakes on every power pole, they had two or three Christmas trees decorated. You know, there may be something right about that sign “Ain’t no place like Cohutta.’ Because Varnell ain’t got one fluorescent bulb glowing anywhere. Cohutta is really decorated.”
“To the person who had a negative comment about the Chipotle restaurant, have they ever eaten at one? Well, I have and it’s a nicer restaurant chain than what you usually find in towns the size of Dalton. Be thankful for what you get. Frankly, I wouldn’t put a restaurant in this town if you paid me a million dollars because I wouldn’t want to listen to people around here gripe and complain about everything.”
“Monday night, a friend of mine went out to eat at one of Dalton’s well-known eating establishments. In addition to being out of the items he wanted, the service was slow as molasses then to top it off, they couldn’t make change for a $20 bill on a $9 ticket. If you’re wondering why people drive 30 miles to Chattanooga to eat out, there’s your answer. Chaos and disorganization don’t belong in businesses but seem to be pervasive in this town.”
