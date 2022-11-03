“A lot can be said about Rep. Greene, but the one thing you can’t say is ‘She’ll support Biden’s failed agenda’ and to me that is what’s important.”
“Those that say they are serious about climate change need to demand two things from our government. First, address those countries that are major polluters, i.e., Russia, China and India. Until we do this any gains the rest of the world makes will be compromised and those associated dollars spent wasted. Develop a real transition plan from fossil fuels to alternate energy. We currently do not have the technology to move away with gas and oil without creating a disaster.”
“With people possibly having the highest power bills this year, please explain how and why the yellow ball bouncers at the Brookwood tennis courts can justify leaving court lights on all night. Such a waste of power and a pure slap in the face of poor people.”
“Can any of you out there think of a good reason why Trump won’t testify? I can’t.”
“I think it’s funny how Republicans claim to be Christians while simultaneously weeping and gnashing their teeth about the prospect of a Democratic win. As a Christian, my hope is in the Lord, not in a political party. Turn off Fox News and open your Bible. You’ll feel, and act, a lot better.”
“Are you that naive that you didn’t see how Republicans tried to destroy democracy after the 2020 election and they are still doing it? Oh how fast you Republicans forget. Or is it hide it?”
“And yet you have no problem with Trump and Pence out on the campaign trail. Hmmm ... hypocrite much?”
“Tired of hearing if the Republicans get elected how they will destroy democracy? Remember Jan. 6, or are you going to deny that, too? Brainwashed again.”
“All Clarence Thomas has to do is look up the word ‘diversity’ in the dictionary. There’s no shame in not knowing — maybe a little if you’re a Supreme Court justice.”
“I’m tired of hearing how the Republicans are supposed to be cutting Medicare and Social Security when actually it’s the Democrats that are messing up my 401(k) with this inflation. Has anyone checked their 401(k) or their retirement plan lately? It’s hitting bottom. and who’s in office?”
“Can someone that works in the Whitfield County road department get some small gravel hauled to the recycling bins at Varnell? I’m 80 years old and I can’t crawl over those big rocks they’ve got up there. We need some smaller stuff in there. Thank you very much.”
“If you’re one of those 100,000 Republicans in Georgia who voted in November of 2020 but stayed home in the January of 2021 runoff, causing the Senate to go from Republican to Democratic control, please don’t make that mistake again. The rest of us are going to be mad at you if you cause us to have another two years of Democratic control in the Senate. I don’t care who you’re mad at, get off of your lazy rear-ends this time and vote.”
