Today's Forum for Nov. 4

"I would like to commend the Northwest Whitfield High School Homecoming court on their group pictures. The young adults we all dressed so classy. It was nice to see well-dressed high school kids. Much better than ripped jeans and T-shirts. Very impressive!"
"I'll be so glad when the day finally gets here when I can pick up a newspaper or a magazine without having to read about COVID-19. The tragedy of this is if half as much of this attention had been spent in the last 50 years on curing diseases that most people will get, I might not be sitting here with heart trouble. But then you never know, do you?"
"Having a Christmas parade at this time of the virus? You've got to be kidding. Stay at home and be safe."
"I hope everybody got out and voted. Even though we may not agree on the candidates, it's important that we vote. And if you don't vote, then whatever president comes in the White House, don't complain because you had a chance to express your vote."
"I'd like to make a statement to any political candidate. If you send me an unwanted text or unwanted phone call, it's for sure I'm not voting for you. All of these people need to realize we don't want their texts, we don't want their calls. We've put our phone number on our voter registration and that was probably a mistake because now they have our phone numbers. I'm sick and tired of political texts and phone calls."
"Driving around and tooting horns is still preferable to looting and burning buildings."
"I can't believe that Democrats think Trump can control a virus. It's a virus, it does what it does. Trump's not God and he can't control it. Neither could Biden if he was president."
"If you could get your blinders off you would see that Trump has done more for the country than anybody else."
"Now that Huntsville, Alabama, has gotten rid of their Confederate statue, maybe they'd like a few peacocks to take its place."
"Just because Huntsville, Alabama, is hitting on three cylinders when they have six doesn't mean Dalton, Georgia, has to be."
"Beware of false knowledge. It's more dangerous than ignorance."
"I just wonder how long the University of Tennessee is going to keep Jeremy Pruitt on the payroll as coach. He seems to be going backwards in progress."
"I do not know why people won't let you have your freedom of speech and they steal your yard signs. There's no reason to do that, but they do, and I'm just so sick of it. They just go steal whatever you put out."
"Socialism promises progress but delivers disaster."
"I went to the doctor the other day and they had a lady sitting outside because of coronavirus. She checked my temperature and she checked my blood pressure before she let me in then she said 'Why did you want to see the doctor?' I said 'To get my blood pressure and my temperature checked.'"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.