“Given the price of food, I wish the city and county would consider turning some unused government land into victory gardens.”
“Mr. Wingfield’s column once again shows that we badly need to switch to year-round schooling, and align school hours to working people’s schedules.”
“No school has litter boxes, Paul Pelosi didn’t know his attacker, Donald Trump didn’t win 2020 and no one found any fentanyl in their Halloween candy. You are being lied to daily by the right wing. but sure, trust them on Social Security and education.”
“’Sorry but we have already run out of our turkey dressing with gravy.’ You’ve only been serving lunch for a short time and it’s not near closing time and you’re out of a popular item? Someone needs to know how to manage food supply.”
“Twitter is quickly becoming the Democrats’ worst nightmare. After a Twitter release praising the president for the increase in Social Security benefits, tweeters quickly pointed out that the raise was an automatic increase that kicked in due to inflation. The White House removed their tweet.”
“The law says I have to have insurance on my car and home, yet the insurance company doesn’t want to cover anything. They always find a loophole to crawl through and they leave me holding the bill alone. They are a worthless waste of money. If I have to waste money on someone who doesn’t help me, I might as well find the cheapest one I can. That is definitely not my current company.”
“Is there anybody in this town that was better off than they were two years ago? Seniors are definitely not.”
“Biden gave a speech blasting Republicans for violence, etc., etc. Sounds like a Third World dictator.”
“With all the interest rate hikes that the Federal Reserve is putting out there and all the inflation that Biden has brought on, there are going to be a lot of families that will not have Thanksgiving dinner this year.”
“It’s amazing about the Republican Party when they speak out against the Democrats about spending. If you go back and look at when Donald Trump was in office how the deficit went up and all he did was spend, spend, spend. Then you come back and are going to blame the Democrats for what they’re doing.”
“Biden needs to keep his mouth shut about the Republicans and turn around and look at himself. He’s doing more damage to the country than any Republican has ever done. So he needs to take a good look at himself.”
“On Wednesday, Nov. 2, my mail did not run until after 7 p.m. I am handicapped with a walking difficulty and live 30 feet from the street in an old apartment building with no porch light. If this is the best the post office can do then they just need to cut down to delivering the mail two or three days a week. I can’t handle a late night run to the mailbox. Not only that, you never know who you’re going to run into after dark these days out on the street.”
“The Democrats mean when you vote Republican you are a threat to their power.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.