Today's Forum for Nov. 6

"To the city officials. How can you allow the Christmas parade to move forward with this pandemic still going on? You had the Veterans Day parade canceled, Dalton High School Homecoming parade canceled (shocked at that one) but still allow this to take place. This is insane and just wrong. Cancel these events to protect our citizens."
"In Wednesday’s paper, Walter Williams gives sound facts concerning racism. Why are statements like his just ignored? Because it doesn’t agree with your opinion? Statistics aren’t opinions, they are based on fact."
"Hello Forum Nation, this is my first and possibly only submission. I want to again thank the voters for their support and confidence. I am excited to begin serving as your chairman of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners in January. I welcome your feedback and input. I'll be reading. If I mess up, I am sure you will let me know in your own creative, humorous way. Don't worry, I can take it! Thanks, Jevin Jensen."
"Trump is right, they should have stopped counting votes when Republicans started voting. Only Democratic votes should count. Lying and greed is what Trump is about, not democracy."
"When Trump is out of office, the people who have been shoveling money into his properties in return for access will drop him like a hot potato."
"I think we should replace the statue downtown with a statue of a peacock. I feel like that would represent the town better than what we have now."
"Congrats to Mississippi for removing the Confederate battle emblem ('Confederate flag') from their state flag. The new design looks great!!"
"If, and I use the word if very loosely because it's early, if Biden wins the election I hope the ones that voted for him enjoy the consequences that are to be ahead for us."
"Why is it that all of these states that haven't finished their counting yet are battleground states?"
"Hey, Kirby Smart, this Justin Fields quarterback is pretty good. I can't understand why you got rid of him. Does anybody know?"
"Question to the editor. On the local elections in Dawnville we did not have on the ballot the Republican candidate for sheriff and we did not have liquor by the drink for Whitfield County. Why?
Editor's note: This sounds like sarcasm, but I'll answer: Neither were on any ballots in Whitfield County.
"Now that our liberal darlings at CNN and CNBC have accomplished their one and only goal, which was to get Trump out of office, I hope he has a few tricks up his sleeve for them. Namely, I hope he goes out of his way to make their lives completely miserable for all time to come."
"I guess American voters have chosen Biden and socialism for the United States of America. Congratulations, it will be like Europe and all of the other countries that have already fell apart because they are definitely socialist, there's no doubt about it."
"If Biden is ultimately the winner, I'm going to put the blame solely at the media. They have done nothing but criticize Trump since day one because they never forgave him for beating their favorite darling Hillary Clinton instead of working toward eliminating the Electoral College, which would have been a more positive approach, and I will have to include print media in that, including this newspaper."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.