Today's Forum for Nov. 7-8

"What totally blows my mind is why is it taking the votes from Democrats so long to be counted? If they can’t cast their votes on time how the heck are they going to run this country? The mail-in ballots should have been mailed in time to be received before Election Day! The deadline for receiving and counting ballots should be by the time the polls close, period. Anything after that shouldn’t count."
"I think we should replace the statue downtown with a statue of Trump."
"Thanks, Jevin Jensen. We need some new leadership. Don’t let us down."
"If Biden wins the election (and I say that only tentatively), I will be most happy to enjoy the consequences of his winning. My hope is one of the first events following Jan. 20, 2021, is the arrest, indictment, conviction and incarceration of Trump on tax fraud and evasion in New York (if they can drag him out of Florida or wherever he hides out after leaving office). Justice needs to rule once again."
"'I hate socialism!' he cries, driving to the post office on public roads to pick up his Social Security check."
"I would love to know which European country is 'socialist,' and how it has 'collapsed.'"
"I think it's time we got somebody in office that acts like a president. I'm an old woman. I was just thinking Thursday night that I grew up with respect for a president. At least if Biden becomes president, he will act presidential."
"There's no excuse for long lines at the polling places because of early voting."
"When will our local Republican elected officials in the state legislature stand up and speak out about this nonsense President Trump is spouting about widespread voter fraud and a stolen election? Probably never, since they still trying to figure out what QAnon is."
"As somebody with preexisting conditions, I don't appreciate Donald Trump coming this close to Dalton on Sunday being Rome. This man is dangerous and he's spreading a highly contagious virus across this country. He couldn't care less."
"Looks like all of those long, winding Trump car parades were actually funeral processions marking the end of his presidency."
"I would like to thank the men who helped the people on Third Avenue. It looks like they sprayed the kudzu vines. Whoever you are, I appreciate you and hope you have a good day."
"This is for the person complaining in the Forum about seniors who walk across the crosswalk at an angle to get to the store they're going to from their parking place. They may do that because the area they're getting to does not have a step-up they have to negotiate. Besides that, if you're in that big of a hurry just start a few minutes earlier."
"The results of the election will be Trump wins if they count all of the legal votes."
"Now that Biden has been elected, we don't have to put up with the coronavirus anymore because he has a plan."
"When my children were in their 'terrible twos,' they acted better than Donald Trump, the president of the United States."
