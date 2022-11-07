“Have you seen the lovely pink Christmas rose bush west at the Ridge and Emery streets intersection? Spectacular!”
“The DEO Medical Clinic helped over 1,200 patients last year with health problems and no way to pay for treatment. Now the clinic needs help in the form of volunteer nurses. Benefits include free malpractice insurance, very grateful patients and a pleasant, low-stress work setting. If you can give just three hours a month, please call the clinic at (706) 581-2009.”
“Don’t forget the same Republicans that say they aren’t planning to sunset Social Security are the same that told you Roe v. Wade was settled law.”
“Crime is at historic lows and gas prices are dropping like a rock, but you wouldn’t know that from watching any cable news.”
“No. Schools don’t need to move to a schedule that accommodates adult work schedules. Schools are not daycares (though I know that’s all the value some place on education). We need to make educational decisions based on what’s best for kids, not what’s best for adults. A 5-year-old does not need to be at school for nine hours a day. Plus, some teens have to work to support themselves and their families. After-school activities could not exist either. Not to mention that there is no such thing as ‘normal work hours.’ Some people work 7-3, some 9-5, some people 3-11, etc. Which schedule are you planning to follow? and year-round school would cost billions of extra dollars in heat and air, buses, food service, staffing, etc. That’s not the simple thing you think it is.”
“You’re right about Twitter being the Democrats’ nightmare. They don’t have the benefit of a blind following that unquestioningly believes whatever Trump or his followers have to say. He could say literally anything, have multiple facts presented to the contrary and his minions will still believe. Democrats and independents will have to deal with people who consider the facts presented to them and may possibly have those facts change their minds.”
“Who could, who would tend to those victory gardens? Gardening is actual work.”
“Your 401(k) is based on the up and down whims of the stock market. You enjoy the gains you make on paper and crow about them. But when the inevitable downturn comes, you cry. Millions of Americans have no security other than scraping out a meager, low-wage income and contributing to their Social Security with the confidence that they will have something to live off late in life. The GOP’s desire to end Social Security cannot be compared to your 401(k) performance.”
“In reading about a local law enforcement officer obtaining a warrant for a local attorney, the ongoing chatter is indicating some of the several officials involved ‘didn’t know the warrant was being sought for a member of their legal profession.’ With ‘charges being dismissed,’ is it reasonable to wonder if the warrant would have ever been issued if all concerned had known the suspect was a member of the legal profession? Can’t help but wonder if a law enforcement officer acting reasonably is being punished for ‘doing his duty.’”
“It breaks my heart to see Alabama lose two games in a season. Not.”
