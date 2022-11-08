"Fred Gould’s letter in Friday's paper regarding Marjorie Taylor Greene is spot on! She is not my kind of conservative. Doesn’t really support our military, and not supporting our Capitol Police is unconscionable. They are not perfect and make mistakes but these people risk their lives daily to protect us and keep order in our society and the world. She is uninformed or just an outright promoter of lies."
"How can some of these restaurants justify charging almost $3 for a child-size serving of vegetables? It is absolutely ridiculous!"
“Crime is at a historic low and gas prices are dropping? What have you been watching? You left out interest rates have skyrocketed and the stock market is at its worst!"
"Daylight saving time vs. standard time has to be determined on a national basis. However, what time to start school is a local decision. Schools can be even more flexible than that. Just ask the folks in Murray County where they start school back in the fall after Labor Day to save millions on air conditioning bills. All the local businesses are free to determine their shift start times. Since the invention of the computer a room full of bookkeepers to figure payroll and write checks is no longer necessary. It is no extra work for the computer to do each plant on a different schedule. They already have three shifts, four shifts, five shifts in different time zones. Just give the division managers a cheat sheet so they know when to get on the phone."
"First, the post office on Thornton Avenue removed the mailboxes from the south parking lot. Now, they have the audacity to close that parking lot to the public and threaten to tow our vehicles if we park there. The parking situation there is a complete nightmare. I always parked in that south lot to avoid getting physically hit or having a car back into me. People are still parking on the sidewalk on Crawford Street, creating another pedestrian hazard. As a government entity, the post office gives absolutely no care to customer service or its customers. They can't even keep their flower beds weeded! What a disgrace to our city. Will any of our local elected officials or Dalton City Council members do anything about it? Nah. They're too busy patting themselves on the back for building another walking trail."
"I'm waiting for that diehard Atlanta Falcons fan to explain to me how their team blew the game Sunday to the Chargers. Being a Falcons fan must really stink."
