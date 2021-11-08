Today's Forum for Nov. 9

"To the person complaining about the church’s trunk-or-treat being costumed as skeletons — get a life! Be grateful that our community and local churches care enough to provide a fun evening of entertainment and candy for your children."
"If you're complaining about the economy, maybe those Trump tax cuts didn't help you as much as you want to believe."
"The Forum commenter was right: Being a homeowner ain't all what it's cracked up to be. Just wait until your air conditioning unit goes out and you're nailed with a $7,000 bill for a replacement all of the sudden. No thanks. I'll stay in my cozy apartment and let my landlord handle that."
"Apartments have rules, too."
"Sure, apartment dwellers don't have to mow the lawn, but they are sure as heck paying for it. Those costs are built into your rent."
"People who live in apartments pay property taxes. The person who owns your complex is passing along property tax costs through your monthly rent. Don't be fooled into thinking the complex owners are altruistic and are eating the property taxes."
"Since you don’t want to be responsible for yard work and property taxes, you most certainly should stick with apartment living. Wish more people who dislike the responsibility of owning a home would do the same. So many buy homes for a tax write-off and investment but lack the desire to maintain the yard or their home which cause neighborhoods to depreciate."
"To the person who seems to think he/she is coming out ahead by renting apartments for 50 years, have you ever stopped to consider that the money you saved on those property taxes you avoided paying is nothing compared to the wealth you create when buying a house. You pay less these days for most mortgages than for rentals (I know this to be true as I just bought a house while my sibling is renting. His rent is more than my mortgage and he gets far less square footage and absolutely no return on his investment). At the end of 20 years (or less), I’ll own a house. At the end of 20 years, he will still have to pay rent. Yes, I have to mow the yard. But I could buy a condo if I didn’t like yard work. I’d still end up with something for my money. So yes, that’s what I’m going for."
"Surprise, surprise! Just one month after 'enhanced' federal unemployment benefits ended, job hires shot up to 531,000 in October. Who could have seen that coming?"
"Hell must be frozen over! President Biden made a statement that was so obviously untrue that he was fact-checked by MSNBC. (The president said that wages had risen faster then inflation, which is false.)"
"To prevent further spread of the coronavirus, we should require everyone to get fully vaccinated (including a possible third dose) unless exempted by a sincerely held religious belief or medical condition. We should write to our legislators and executives at all levels of government."
"I spoke to both my dogs and they said they liked dressing up for Halloween."
"It's been a few days and I still can't believe my Atlanta Braves won the World Series. It was a long 26 years to wait for another title, so I am soaking this up as much as I can. I can't wait until the next baseball season!"
