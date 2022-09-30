“If Biden wants to pay off all of the college students’ debt, let him take the money from his own pocket.”
“Hey editor, can you put Brad Raffensperger’s address — I believe he’s secretary of state — in the paper? I’ve got a few choice words I’d like to tell him.”
Editor’s note: The address for the Georgia Secretary of State is 214 State Capitol, Atlanta, GA 30334.
“The Democrats keep bringing up Donald Trump, Jan. 6, etc., etc. I’m more worried about today. Not what happened a year ago, two years ago or whatever. Donald Trump is not president anymore. Joe Biden is. Look at the country. Look at what’s happening today.”
“Instead of canceling the Atlanta Braves’ nickname, the woke left should cancel the entire Atlanta Falcons franchise.”
“We have a crisis at our southern border and why is our border czar Kamala Harris in Korea?”
“Since King Biden is absolving everyone’s debt, I wonder if he can fix it so I won’t have to pay any rent.”
“Congratulations to all of the graduates of the Conasauga Drug Court. I know it wasn’t easy and it was time-consuming, but it paid off and you’ll have a much, much better life now for yourself and for your family. Again, congratulations and keep up the good work.”
“As far as what Biden’s done for this country, I don’t know anything he’s done. He’s given billions away to other countries. The economy is low. I mean everything’s gone downhill since he was elected. Now you can say what you want to about Trump and he may have done some bad things, but he was there for the people. Biden is not.”
“Yes, David Bean targets negativism in the Trump administration because that’s all there was.”
“Dear Gov. DeSantis, could you please send me to Martha’s Vineyard, ASAP? Sincerely, a legal asylum seeker. P.S. It’s gotten more than urgent.”
“This is why us people can’t buy electric cars. We are too dadgum poor. We make maybe $20,000 a year if we’re lucky. How are we going to take and do that? Let’s see, we’re going to quit eating and quit buying anything until we get the dadgum electric car.”
“Please find a comic strip that’s better than ‘Tiger.’ That thing is not funny, it’s just dumb.”
“I don’t know where the liberal press is getting its poll numbers, but there’s no way that 45% of the country approves of Joe Biden.”
“I agree with the caller who commented about the barking dogs at night because when you have to work and can’t sleep you can’t function very well.”
“A country without borders is not a country.”
“I just wanted to comment on the traffic on Highway 201 just off the Tunnel Hill exit. I pulled out going toward Northwest High going to work and two vehicles almost ran me over. They raced all the way to the end of the two-lane at Lake Kathy Road. They must’ve been trying to see who could get to school first. Needless to say, the Acura SUV lost. They both pulled into the student parking lot. Someone is going to lose their life, whether it be a student or a member of our family. Something’s got to give.”
“This is to all the downtown merchants. If you and your employees park on the street in front of your business, where do you expect customers to park? You should park in the back and leave parking spaces up front for your customers.”
