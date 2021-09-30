Today's Forum for Oct. 1

"I am sorry that you do not like that there are more liberal opinions in the Forum now. I am sorry that different opinions pain you so much. I am sorry for you. I hear Rome is nice, maybe try moving there?"
"The person who asked 'Where are the Republicans?' They are with their attorneys trying to find a strategy to stay out of prison for the crimes they committed against this country. Crimes committed because they didn’t know how to handle the bully that was our president. Now he is turning against them, just like he has done to all the people he uses. I’m sorry you fell for it, you’re not alone."
"If I'd have known Biden was going to get us out of Afghanistan as cleanly as he did, I'd have written him an even bigger campaign check."
"When it comes to history, in school, at home, in media, in church and everywhere, tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth."
"So Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has spare time to send out fliers for a bill that will never make it to the floor, but can't be bothered to try and get a committee seat to actually do something for us? Cannot wait to vote for her primary challenger."
"The $1,000 bonus Gov. Kemp is handing out as if he is the 'savior' of public safety officials came from President Biden’s March COVID-19 law designated for this kind of relief. Republicans including Marjorie Taylor Greene were against it. Public safety officials deserve it but Kemp’s self-styled generosity is just political garbage."
"Sixty-five percent of Dalton Public Schools' third-graders cannot read on grade level, and that was pre-COVID. I want to know what the school board candidates plan to do to address that deficiency. The country including the state of Georgia acknowledged years ago that reading on grade level by the end of third grade is critical to academic success. We don't need excuses. We need a bold strategy."
"'Freedom isn't free' is something often heard. People here are too cheap to pay for freedom by using a mask and getting a vaccine. Holding funerals they don't have to is a better deal, I guess."
"Your electric car is almost on 'E.' You pull into an electricity station. How long does it take to fill up your electricity tank?"
"The biggest problem with Georgia's prisons is the guards really couldn't care less. They know what's going on. They see the violence. They just turn their heads."
"Americans should pay close attention to what's happening in Australia and New Zealand. Once two of the most stable democracies on the planet, they have now become authoritarian dictatorships. You think it couldn't happen here? Neither did people in Sydney and Auckland."
"I read where Costco is going to start rationing toilet paper and cleaning supplies. Great move. Now everybody and their grandmother that reads that will run out to the store to buy toilet paper and cleaning supplies. The people we have in charge of big companies now, I've never seen anything to equal them."
