Today's Forum for Oct. 10-11

"If you’re a Donald Trump supporter you get the book thrown at you? Is that because Trump is having a toddler-style fit and throwing books? It’s the only scenario I can think of in which that comment makes any sense."
"Have our county commissioners lost their minds? They’re going to waste a million dollars on bridge repairs when we so desperately need more parks and walking/biking paths."
"At least Tech’s coach thinks they will be an elite football program."
"I wear a mask to protect you from my germs. Why won’t you wear one to protect me from yours? It is called common courtesy."
"I agree with the Forum writer who essentially says Nancy Pelosi would not be well-suited to be president. I'd say the same thing for Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell. However, none of these folks are running for president; Trump is. We only have to look at his erratic actions over these past few days following his infection with the virus (caused no doubt by his own carelessness) to see how dangerous his mentality is for the well-being of the country. Surely even the most ardent Trump supporter can see how inappropriate his actions have been; any reasonably intelligent, educated person can see he is too bombastic and self-absorbed to faithfully execute the office of president of the United States."
"K.M. Smith paid for a political ad with rambling biblical quotes (no citations included) trying to shame voters into voting for Biden as part of their Christian and moral obligation. He cites the verse about by their fruits, you will know them (Matthew 7:20). What fruits has Biden produced except for being a career politician and one of the biggest alligators in the cesspool of a swamp we call Washington, D.C.?"
"Like the commenter who witnessed local medical facilities not conforming to masks recommendations, I’ve had the same experience. That is why I go to Chattanooga, where they take the pandemic seriously, for my medical care."
"For the last six months, my wife and I, who are both retired, have only left the house for medical appointments. We have had everything we consume either delivered or used curbside pickup, and never eaten in a restaurant. We haven’t seen our out-of-town children, grandchildren, other relatives or friends. Even though we have taken these precautions, nothing in our lives is going to change anytime soon as long as those around us refuse to take the pandemic seriously."
"For the person who says every time they see a Joe Biden commercial, all they hear is lies, lies, lies, do you actually have to hear him say something? I can look at Trump and know that they are all lies."
"Stealing signs is a sign of disrespect. It is a theft. We have a choice of right or wrong. Please choose right in respect to the opinions of others. Do not steal signs."
"If you vote for Biden and he wins, he will shut this country down."
"Are you going to vote for a party that tried to overthrow a duly-elected president with false claims of Russian treason?"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.