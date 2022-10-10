“Herschel Walker may or may not have paid for someone’s abortion 10 years ago, but he’s a sure pro-life candidate now. So in a fit of righteous indignation I’m supposed to vote for the guy that supports abortion right up to the moment of birth. Give me a break!”
“I will vote for Herschel Walker.”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene and Herschel Walker all the way!”
“It never fails! Had been working on helping a local elder obtain additional home heat and upon dining at Oakwood on Saturday, a Godly couple I did not know bought my meal. God is good.”
“Has anyone ever noticed that many of the folks who believe that every word of the Holy Bible is divinely inspired and infallible also believe the same thing about Donald Trump?”
“I can see some of you still don’t know that the Mar-a-Lago raid was a political stunt.”
“All you crybabies out there in Forum Land that keep harping on Trump taking those documents out of the White House, I don’t care if he took the toilet paper, the light bulbs and the toilet seats. He’s a better president than anything the Democrats have had since Bill Clinton or anything they’re going to have for the next 20 or 30 years, so put that in your little pipe and smoke it.”
“I find it disturbing all of the people that have forgotten 2008 and 2009 when such a large part of our country was filing bankruptcy and losing homes. They forget so many supposed well-to-dos ended up in shelters and homeless camps because everything went south for them. Yet today many of those same people want to look down on folks in that situation. Seventy-five percent of us in our country are only one small catastrophe to be there or worse. It can happen to anyone at any time, no doing of their own.”
“I can tell by the Forum posts that many people have not researched the candidate they expect to vote for.”
“With the country in such bad shape, how can anyone in their right mind praise Joe Biden as president for doing a good job in this country? That’s a joke.”
“To the person that thinks Joe Biden is a real man and a real president, how about telling him to get down to the border.”
“Michael Reagan had a great column in the weekend Viewpoints page. I dare anybody to disagree with anything he said.”
“I’m so old, I remember when gas was under $2 a gallon. Wait, that was just two years ago.”
“I have missed so much seeing the wedding and engagement notices in your paper for the past few years and I was so happy to see the notice for the Thomas/Hefner wedding even though I have no idea who either one of them are. It just made me so happy to see that maybe things are returning to normal and you’re including those kinds of notices in the paper again.”
“Concerning Saturday’s Forum: Is Saturday limited only to those who are somewhat delusional?”
“People who are driving their cars with their dogs up in their arms, sitting up in their lap and trying to turn the steering wheel between them and the steering wheel should be given a ticket. Really quite ridiculous.”
