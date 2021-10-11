Today's Forum for Oct. 12

"People don't take the time to stop and chat anymore because we don't know who is armed and angry. Nobody wants to get shot because they stepped on someone's property."
"Multiple businesses around here acting like they're desperate to hire and yet I know multiple people with good work records who have applied to those jobs and never gotten a response so I guess they're not as desperate as they claim."
"If you’re not happy with the way workers wear their mask at the grocery store you can have your groceries delivered to you. That way you can stay home and wear your mask the way you want."
"Has funeral etiquette changed? A family member died recently and a few live plants and cactus gardens and fresh arrangements were sent to the funeral home along with wreaths that could be used for door hanging. Other people swooped in stating the place I work at or a friend sent this so I'd like to have it, not asking, just telling. All that was left were a couple of plants going home. I still can't believe the gall of these people."
"'... a garbage dump of hate, lies, disinformation and a feeding ground for the ignorant.' That describes Fox News way more so than Facebook."
"I like how the Forum from Oct. 8 had a submission from an elderly citizen asking when our government is going to put programs into place to assist with housing and care, and then right under it was a submission from a citizen asking why Dems want to spend so much money on social programs. The first poster has some answers for the second poster!"
"This is to the person concerned about Marjorie Taylor Greene's paycheck. What about Kamala Harris' paycheck? It's going directly in the trash can."
"Why do stores like Walmart and Kroger find it necessary to rearrange all the aisles? After years of shopping, everyone knows where the stuff is. Now, you can't find anything — especially at Walmart."
"I think it's becoming clearer and clearer that the radical part of the Democratic Party is definitely not for America."
"I want to give a shoutout to the two healthcare workers from Hamilton Medical Center who came to my house, the occupational and physical therapists. Kudos. Keep up the good work. I enjoyed it. We need more people like you doing your job. I appreciate you!"
"Talking about the students' reading, I want this community to know that the teachers can't do it all. You have to do something at home with your children. The parents have to help with their children. If they could just take 15 to 30 minutes a day to read with their children at night it would make a great difference. So don't blame the educational system for everything about the children not being able to read because if their parents don't help. The teachers can't go home with the students. Parents, you have to do something to help your children."
"That Facebook whistleblower is just a disgruntled employee trying to get money from the company."
"Veterans and families of veterans, make your decisions on your wishes for a funeral known. Let your family know. Families, find out what the wishes of the veterans are. Find your DD214 for verification and let the funeral home know. Remember, the veteran deserves the last honor. I would also like to take this time to thank the women and men who help put the American Legion Honor Guard together. Thank you, and thank you for your service."
