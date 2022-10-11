“I love my dogs as much as anyone, if not more. But unless a dog has actually been through a support animal training then I don’t care how many vests you have, they are not a support animal. A true, certified support animal, I have no problem with them in food venues. Otherwise, keep them out of grocery stores and restaurants, please. If they need a walk inside take them to Home Depot or Lowe’s. No food there for them to contaminate. I don’t have a desire to be buying food your dog has been licking the can or using the bathroom on.”
“So many office people and yet you can’t get an answer when you call a doctor’s office.”
“Surging gas prices four weeks before midterm elections is just what the doctor ordered to convince the people that voted Democrat in 2020 what a horrible mistake they made. Or at least that’s what we can hope they think. and I don’t even own a car, but I have to pay for it when I ride around in a taxi and they’re spending $90 a day to fill them up.”
“The Republicans’ stance on abortion is simple. No abortion should be legal unless a male Republican is paying for it.”
“If you are a religious person and you still support Herschel Walker for senator in Georgia, you need to take a long, hard, serious look in the mirror.”
“I was at the grocery store Friday morning and a pack of frozen White Castle hamburgers had gone up $2 in 10 days. $2! This is the reason people are upset. People are not upset about what the temperature of London is going to be 20 years from now or is Florida going to have one more hurricane than they did last year. They just want to be able to feed their family and put a tank of gas in their car without having to take out a bank loan.”
“At a time when people are struggling to put food on the table, the Army is going to spend $25 million to rename the bases in the South that were named after Confederate generals. If this doesn’t illustrate the misdirected priorities of the Democratic Party then nothing ever will.”
“Like most Democratic presidents, Joe Biden is using this catastrophe in Florida as a way of taking the pressure off his failures here in America.”
“This is to the editor: Could you please give us one week in the Forum where there’s no Trump, no Biden and no federal government? Just give us local politics and local comments.”
“You know, the Falcons do enough to beat themselves on the field. Now the referees are beating them for them. What do they want them to do, play flag football?”
“After observing the questionable level of intelligence in Saturday’s Forum, I intend to click that Republican lever so many times in succession on Election Day that it will make Vanna White look like the little old lady from Pasadena.”
“If Biden had to do his own grocery shopping like everybody else does, he might realize how ridiculously out of control prices are. On the other hand, with his mental capacity I’m not so sure it would matter.”
