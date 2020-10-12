Today's Forum for Oct. 13

"Thanks Mr. or Mrs. Smith for your ad in Friday’s paper and for your willingness to sign it and to pay for it. I agree with you. I think our president has done far more damage to our country and to the Christian faith than he has good."
"I love the people who have a problem for every solution."
"Wake up and smell the coffee! Those of us voting Republican know that President Trump is lacking in several categories but if you think voting for Biden, Harris, Pelosi and AOC is the better option you are more misled than we are!"
"In response to a comment, one does not need to be reasonably intelligent or well educated to understand that Trump is not a good president. Any domesticated animal, dog, hamster, horse or mule can tell that Trump is an unfit human being. Just ask his dog."
"Last week I went to the community center on MLK Boulevard. The four staff I encountered were all wearing face masks. All people I observed entering the building were given temperature checks. Later I went to the rec center on Civic Drive. None of the five staff I encountered were wearing face masks. None of the people entering the building were given temperature checks. Do these centers operate with different policies?"
"Good news that the two evil twins have been dismissed by the Falcons organization. But the real culprit is Arthur Blank who has piloted a rudderless ship for too long. If he had applied the same business model for the Falcons to his Home Depot business, he would be another failed businessman."
"Do the elitist leaders of the Democratic Party think all us common people are stupid, ignorant, gullible, brainless hicks that they can lie to, make promises to they never keep, change the rules that govern us anytime they want to and never expect us to hold them accountable? Yeah, they do. Well, listen up, you stupid ignorant, gullible, brainless hicks, don't you think it's time to show them how wrong they are?"
"If you vote for Biden, think of all of the traditional values that he's not for."
"If Democrats can't win by lying or cheating, then they simply 'change the rules.' That's called foul play."
"I was just wondering what happened to the rules for the cemetery in Dalton. In some places it looks like a dump. There are flower arrangements that are old and faded and need to be removed along with last year's Christmas decorations. There are windmills, bird feeders, balloons plus more. Along with that, there are more lights than ever. Even though they were removed, they're back again. They are so lit up at night I wouldn't be surprised to see a plane try to land there. There are some monuments that have fallen over, walls that have fallen over, plaques that are almost totally covered over and on and on. Families have died off or moved away and won't be coming back to tend to these graves. If Dalton can't do this cleanup, why can't we let volunteer, nonviolent prisoners do this work again or have the DUI offenders do some of this work, which would be safer than picking up trash on the road?"
