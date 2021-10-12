Today's Forum for Oct. 13

"I almost spit my coffee out when I read that someone thinks that Biden has done more damage to this country than any other president. Has he made a mockery of the truth? Has he called the worst of people fine people? Has he called the very real COVID-19 a hoax? Has he undermined our democratic voting process? Has he made the most ridiculous statements that even a fifth-grader could correct (too many to list, but I’ll be glad to enumerate them in another submission)? Has he incited his sheep to break into the halls of our democracy and attack Capitol police leaving five fatalities. What an absurd statement that was."
"Regarding Dalton's third-graders and reading fluency: I suggest the Dalton school board research Mississippi's soup to nuts approach begun a few years ago which resulted in their fourth-graders being the only ones in the entire country to post significant gains in reading on the latest NAEP (National Assessment of Educational Progress) test. Mississippi leadership educated themselves on the science of reading comprehension — proven by many studies over many years. It has two parts: decoding ability (phonics) coupled with language comprehension (vocabulary)."
"The city of Chatsworth needs to come over and fix Cleveland Street before somebody tears their car up."
"We're not against them pulling out of Afghanistan. We're against how they did it."
"To the person talking down to the Forum and asking to shut it down, if you don't like it, don't read it. Just like on TV, if you don't like a show turn the channel. If you don't like the commercial turn the channel. Don't think that just because one doesn't like it that everyone doesn't care for it. I personally do like to read the Forum because it does kind of give insight into what people are thinking. I don't agree with everything they say, but I still like to read it."
"I just paid $3 for a gallon of gas. Thanks a lot, Joe Biden."
"I so enjoyed that wonderful letter from Sen. Chuck Payne on what's happened to the city of Atlanta. Our great capital, which used to be a center of bustling commerce, a place that everybody wanted to be, has now along with so many other Southern towns like Nashville, Chattanooga and my hometown of Charlotte have become centers of crime, hopelessness and despair. As long as Democrats are in charge, it's not going to get any better."
"It seems to me like Texas and Oklahoma plays every week on TV."
"If your mind is weak enough to believe in lies and conspiracies, there's always going to be someone out there to tell you lies and spread conspiracies. We're living in very disturbing times."
"The only time you hear from Marjorie Taylor Greene is when she's wanting money, donations. Ain't gonna happen."
"Maybe Matt Ryan and the Falcons need to play in England all the time."
"The media has been drinking too much of the Democratic blue Kool-Aid."
