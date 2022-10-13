“Trump will never be president again. Deal with it.”
“It’s pretty funny that the person questioning everyone’s intelligence plans to click the Republican levers on Election Day. Have you voted at all in the last several years? No levers involved. and what does Vanna White have to do with clicking levers? Or being fast? Nothing you said made a shred of sense.”
“I guess Alex Jones can finally put his money where his mouth is.”
“President Biden’s war on fossil fuel is the worst thing for America. America is rich in natural resources. Fossil fuels are a big part of the engine that makes our economy run. It’s impossible for man to control the climate.”
“It’s always amusing to watch the effect of any mildly liberal comment in the Forum. The Fox News-MAGA crowd going ballistic is such fun.”
“Following the reduction announcement, President Biden and his team then clearly asked the Saudi government to hold up on the cuts until after the elections. Stating this will be in the Saudis’ government’s best interest. This request clearly shows that after the midterm election ‘be damned with the suffering of the American people.’ This shows that Biden has no real empathy for the voting public who is paying $90 to fill up their vehicle so they can get to work. and did you know that if you are making $25,000 a year right now, the 8.2% inflation rate brings your real earnings down to about $23,000 a year?”
“The reader who said that DeSantis has a mean streak, yeah, a lot of people have a mean streak, me included. But DeSantis is going places.”
“It is very interesting and more than disingenuous that the political party, Trump Republicans, who led the Jan. 6, 2021, riotous assault on the citadel of American freedom, the Capitol, now wants you to vote for their candidates to ‘fight against domestic terrorism’ while members of their cabal are on trial for that assault. That same American freedom allows them a trial with representation instead of almost immediate imprisonment or even elimination in the autocratic regimes heartily endorsed by these same candidates they now want you to support and, thereby, meaning you endorse those very same autocratic regimes. Make your denial vote count.”
“These liberals, along with their buddies in the press, are trying their best to slander Herschel Walker. Guess what? It won’t work because us conservatives are going to vote for him anyway. Look at the alternative. You’ve got a liberal Democrat that works for Joe Biden. Why would anyone vote for him?”
“When it comes to the Republican Party and the state of Georgia, they have sold their soul and put their party above country when it comes to supporting Herschel Walker.”
“I’ve never seen so many negative comments in one place as was in the Saturday Forum. You would think everybody in Dalton was mad at somebody over something. Come on, people, let’s get some positive thinking going on. Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas are all just around the corner. You should have some good spirits.”
