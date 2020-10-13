Today's Forum for Oct. 14

"Who are the young people playing in the band at Dairy Queen on Monday evenings? They are so talented! I wish that other local businesses would offer opportunities for local young people to showcase their talent in a family-friendly environment."
"After watching some of the Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing today it has become very apparent that the Republican committee members want a judge to only interpret the Constitution and laws in an impartial manner. It obviously appears as though the Democratic members just want judges to just abide by their many liberal policies and beliefs."
"‘Listen up you stupid ignorant, gullible, brainless, hicks.' Well put! Trump isn’t a politician. He’s a businessman. He has worked very diligently to get this country back financially. He’s a terrible speaker and often has diarrhea of the mouth. He’s a doer and not full of idle promises like Biden and the Democratic Party who will bankrupt this country."
"Excellent column, Kyle Wingfield! State School Superintendent Richard Woods continues his efforts to mask the lack of academic improvement on his watch. First, CCRPI content was changed so that prior year comparisons were not possible. Then, the CCRPI was watered down to boost scores. You have to dig deep to know how they managed this, and my guess is most school board members don't know. Perhaps even school superintendents and teachers don't know. COVID continues to be a huge challenge for teachers and students, but a leader who tries his best to eliminate accountability is no leader."
"I bet the money from that huge windfall that Whitfield County got is already burning a hole in their pockets. Let's see what they blow it on next."
"The reader who said that the current Republican Party is not your father's Republican Party, truer words have never been spoken. My dad's Republican Party would have done more to elect Barry Goldwater over Lyndon Johnson and would have sent a crook like Richard Nixon back to California where he belongs."
"The reader that made the comment that Trump's personality is unsuited for the job, he has the exact base that they wanted him to have. Presidents don't get elected for their personality or their disposition, they get elected to do a job and he has done more in 47 months than most other presidents, including Ronald Reagan, did in two terms."
"Can someone tell me what the Democratic platform is for this presidential election? I haven't heard anything. They deny they want the Green New Deal, whatever that is, they deny they want to stack the courts, they deny they want to give statehood to D.C. and Puerto Rico. What is their platform?"
Editor's note: The Democratic Party's 2020 platform can be found at https://democrats.org/where-we-stand/party-platform/.
"Can someone explain why the Mount Rachel Star is on this time of year? I just noticed it this morning. I couldn't imagine why they would turn it on before Dec. 1. Let us know. Thank you."
Editor's note: Dalton Utilities, which owns and operates the star, has lit the star each evening since April 6 as "a statement of faith, hope and love to our community, healthcare providers and first responders in this difficult time" during the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, according to the utility.
