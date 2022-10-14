“On the front page of Tuesday’s Dalton Daily Citizen I read about a winery. Then I turned over to the Forum and I found a ‘whinery.’”
“I find it interesting that the media has long downplayed and softened Joe Biden’s decades-long history of falsehoods, as most recently evidenced by a euphemism-filled New York Times report that referred to his outright fabrications and lies as ‘folklore’ stories with ‘factual edges shaved off.’”
“Remember last week when Republicans pretended to be angry about a flute they didn’t know existed before Lizzo played it? Good times.”
“New York City must be following Biden’s plan at the border. Catch and release.”
“When any of these Democratic candidates won’t debate the Republican candidate, you know there’s something wrong with their platform.”
“I’m so old I don’t buy green bananas anymore.”
“I sure wish the people that manufacture bathtub and shower stall combinations would put a lip on the area where the soap goes to keep it from falling in your tub when you’re bathing. The way it is now if you wet your soap and put it in there the next time you need soap you’re going to have to chase it all over the tub.”
“Herschel Walker’s life may not be a prayer book but I would rather have him over Raphael Warnock, who is a preacher with far-left ideas and supports Biden.”
“Biden doesn’t seem to be pushing peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.”
“I have been trying to get someone on the phone for 30 minutes. All I can get is that annoying recording. I’m sick of it!”
“Tulsi had it right about the Democratic Party.”
“Biden promises there will be big consequences to OPEC for cutting oil production. He has never learned something. You can only bargain from a position of strength, not from one of weakness.”
“Something just came to mind. With these high prices of groceries, gas going up, all this inflation and people not being able to buy the necessary things in the way of groceries and medicine, I’m sure that they are trying someway, somehow to blame that on Trump. But, that is not the case. Just turn around and look at your president.”
“Surely you’re having voter remorse now.”
“For those of you that still may be undecided on who to vote for in this upcoming election, just ask yourself this very simple question: Are you better off today under Democrats or were you better off two years ago?”
“You know the news media is as crooked as a dog’s hind leg.”
“For those who are looking for the perfect person to run our country, just hang on, he’s coming. But until then, remember he said all have sinned and came short of the glory of God.”
“Tell me please that we’ve got more than Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock running for the Senate. If that’s the only two that we have got running, we’re in worse shape than we thought we were. That’s all I can say about it.”
“A big thanks to Georgia Power for restoring my power.”
“Let’s go Braves!”
