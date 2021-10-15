Today's Forum for Oct. 16/17

"In response to the comment in the Forum criticizing Fox News, if you want to find out what is going on you need to watch Fox News. If something happens that makes Biden look bad, CNN and MSNBC will not report on it."
"Love the comment in the Forum concerning the description of Fox News, comparing it to Facebook. You see that kind of rage, you're really striking a nerve. I think they need to go back to 'The View,' NBC and MSNBC and maybe they can calm down just a little bit."
"Biden is so bad he has rewritten history. Herbert Hoover will no longer be considered our worst president."
"The reader who had the comment about the new I-24/I-75 junction in Chattanooga, we had an old saying when I lived up there: If you don't like the highways in Tennessee, just wait a few years. They'll completely change them."
"Joe Biden has nothing to do with the price of gas. That's supply and demand. Neither did any other president have anything to do with the price of gas. Supply and demand."
"In response to the gentleman who wrote in about Sen. Payne's wonderful letter, the Southern towns he's talking about — Nashville, Chattanooga, Charlotte and also Atlanta — they've been havens for crime for I don't know how long. It's not the Democrats' fault. You need to get over accusing people of things like that because it's just not the case."
"Why can't the American people have a choice about the way we want to live our lives like we did under Donald Trump? Right now, we're living under a dictatorship."
"I'm mystified. With all that is going on in Afghanistan, the southern border, high gas prices and grocery prices, vaccine mandates, students and parents called terrorists, checks over $600 viewed by the IRS, why are there not more comments in the Forum criticizing Biden? Are the Republicans not as vocal as the Democrats?"
"Joe Biden has figured out how to fix the supply chain problems that are pushing prices higher and frustrating consumers. His solution? Just threaten the private sector. It’s obvious that Biden is simply ignorant of how businesses operate since he has no real-world, private sector experience. He has never run a store, solved logistical challenges or met a payroll. He doesn't appreciate what makes CEOs sweat or know how to incentivize business owners."
"To the person who would prefer the $3.5 trillion go to Americans versus foreign countries: The $3.5 trillion is in addition to our foreign aid. If Bernie Sanders, who chairs the Senate Budget Committee, had his way it would be $6 trillion. Bernie is the self-declared 'Democratic Socialist' who encouraged the House progressive bunch to stand their ground and refuse to support the bipartisan infrastructure bill unless its passage is tied to the $3.5 trillion bill. Scary, isn't it?"
"Presidents don't have much control of gas prices. But they are going to get blamed for it. As they will for everything the public dislikes. It is called politics. Don't feel sorry for them. They just made promises they could not keep."
"With about 710,000 dead, 300 in Whitfield County alone, of COVID-19, John Stossel is proof you never take medical advice from Republicans or their friends."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.