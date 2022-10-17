“If you travel by bus, why do you care where people driving EVs can charge up and how far they can drive before doing so?”
“Way to go, Vols! Best game ever!”
“I’m not worried about what Herschel Walker might have done in the past. I’m worried about what Raphael Warnock might do in the future.”
“Herschel Walker. The guy needs to run somewhere else and just keep on running.”
“This Senate race between Herschel Walker and the Rev. Warnock. It’s not about these two guys, it’s about Joe Biden and what he’s done to this country. So when you go to the polls or go for early voting think about who you’re voting for. You’re not voting for Raphael Warnock. You would be voting for Joe Biden. So if you want a better country, a better state, vote for Herschel Walker.”
“Watching Greene and Walker flail around in the debates in search of a remotely coherent point was depressing. This is really the best the Georgia GOP can do? This is really who they want to vote for?”
“The late Rodney King said it best: ‘Can’t we all just get along?’”
“I’m the one who made the original comment in Wednesday’s Forum that included Vanna White. I hate to burst your delusional bubble but I exercise my right to vote at every opportunity. Touchscreen, clicker or lever is not the issue here. If you can access your Google app, you need to search the term ‘metaphorical language.’”
“You can tell that the left-wing liberals have no sense of humor. Just read the reply to the person that talked about pulling the lever on Election Day for Republicans and Vanna White and all of that. The person was being facetious.”
“Maybe the person in Friday’s Forum with the question about Vanna White should stop watching so much MSNBC and watch a few episodes of “Wheel of Fortune’ because they obviously cannot see the connection.”
“This high inflation is what happens when you get away from capitalism.”
“It should be a law that any business calling a person at their home should be required to state the company they represent and the purpose of their call. I am sick and tired of people with the manners of a sewer rat calling me and wanting money out of me.”
“Bye, bye Braves!”
“I think it’s a shame that you will not stand up and admit you hit someone’s truck. You would not wait, put a note on the vehicle, you just left. It was a gray Ram truck sitting in the Walmart parking lot on Wednesday. I know you know who did it.”
“I cringe every time I hear a Democrat say we have a broken immigration system. It wouldn’t be broken if we just enforced the laws that we have on the books.”
“Three weeks to frost. There is a weed that blooms three weeks before frost. As a child, I was told the weed was called stick weed. Look at a weed patch. See the white daisy flower, there are some places that are a big patch. It is true. I am 80. I have watched it over the years now. Now it is time for you to do the watch.”
“Why are we remodeling the rec center when we are building a $20 million aquatics center? Dalton either overbuilds or underbuilds. They can’t seem to find a happy medium.”
“Go Hawks!”
