Today's Forum for Oct. 19

"I wish to thank Officer Swilley, the EMTs and the hospital ER doctors and nurses and nurses and doctors at Hamilton Medical Center for their outstanding care after my automobile accident on Oct. 8. I was treated with such love and care during a scary time. We are so fortunate to have such efficient emergency response teams. God bless you all."
"Anyone who thinks Biden is our worst president has never willingly been in the same room as a history book."
"Never trust a boss who wouldn't do the job for the money they are offering to pay you."
"People in this country are so spoiled. They have had everything handed to them. If they had to live like my mother's family did during the Depression they would learn to appreciate things more."
"If you’re a local business owner, and politician, who supports the big lie, you have permanently lost my patronage."
"How do you not get it? Joe Biden’s actions have decreased the supply of oil, labor and almost everything we eat and use in our everyday lives, so he owns the ridiculous fuel prices and double digit inflation."
"You cannot bully people and at the same time say 'Why can’t we all just get along?'"
"To the person who mentioned parents and students being called terrorists: There are numerous accounts of teachers and principals being assaulted and threatened because they have to enforce quarantines and masking rules. How is that anything but terroristic? Using fear, intimidation and violence to advance an ideology is pretty much the definition. The principals and teachers are not in charge of the COVID rules but must adhere to those set by school systems and/or the state. They should not be abused for doing the job they’ve been given. But just like anything the far right doesn’t like, it’s OK to denigrate and beat up those in the education system."
"I don’t do Facebook but you really think watching 'The View' will calm a person down? You don’t think Joy Behar has a mouth on her? Do you really think her comments are accurate?"
"This is about the reader pondering about Republicans not being vocal. Could it possibly be that the media is biased towards Republicans and for the most part try to keep them silent?"
"Loved the Santa Claus cartoon on your editorial page in the weekend paper."
"All the king"s horses and all the king's men couldn't put the United States back together again."
"Nobody in the U.S. military died in Afghanistan last week. Sometimes you have to cut your losses to leave."
"Michael Reagan was showing just how out of touch with reality he is when he spoke of Biden’s angry America. Those angry Americans started with Trump. I’ve never seen such a quick turn of my formerly polite and decent friends and neighbors into hateful, self-interested bullies. And that was when their bully-in-chief was in charge. He was right about one thing, though, turning off your TV will do wonders for you as a human. Then you won’t be able to be told what to be mad about."
"I'd chip in to send Michael Reagan on another cruise if it kept him from writing inane articles like that."
"My 401(k) has grown at a faster rate under Biden than under Trump."
